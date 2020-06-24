Local Chatter

What are you planning for Fourth of July?
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Article Image Alt Text

Dorothy Swanson – “I’ll be selling fireworks. It’s a family tradition.”
Photo by Miriam Campan

Article Image Alt Text

Laurie Willems – “I will be working, but if I didn’t have to work I would find a body of water like Crystal Lake and share it with my friends.”
Photo by Matthew Strissel

Article Image Alt Text

Mary Satterfield – “I’m going to light firecrackers with my great-grandkids.”
Photo by Matthew Strissel

Article Image Alt Text

Mike Duncan – “I have no plans for the fourth. I’ll just have to see what the day brings.”
Photo by Miriam Campan

Article Image Alt Text

Randy Stephens – “I usually get some fireworks and have a family get together.”
Photo by Miriam Campan

Article Image Alt Text

Vanessa McKoy – “I hope to barbeque or camp with my family.”
Photo by Matthew Strissel

Category:

Poll

Do you think Montana is ready to move on to the next phase of the governor's re-opening plan?