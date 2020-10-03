Local Chatter

What are your thoughts on the Main Street road construction project?
Friday, October 2, 2020
Adrian Castillo: “It looks nice, and it will be good when it’s finished. But right now it’s not very convenient. We had to go all the way up to Airport Road to get across it.”

Photos by Matthew Strissel

Greysen Arndt: “Well, when me and the boys are trying to get lunch, it’s been a hassle, so we’re always late getting back to class.”

Isaiah Marquart: “It’s an inconvenience, but necessary. The potholes were bad, so it’s needed.”

Kalvin Baldry: “It’s a hindrance to business because they blocked our front entrance (at 618 Building) and not everyone knows about the alley entrance.”

Seth Norslien: It’s been inconvenient for many drivers for several weeks.”

