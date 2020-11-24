Local Chatter
It comes from its Mother. You put salt and pepper on it and bake it at 350 for 5 minutes and 52 seconds.
~ Allie Jo Ridgeway, First Grade, Stanford
First, you get it from the store. Next, you cook it at 10 degrees for four minutes. Then, when the oven beeps you get it out of the oven. Finally, you eat it.
Brantley Spraggins, First Grade, Hobson
Turkeys come from eggs. To prepare a turkey, you need to first shoot it and skin it. Then you put ketchup and pepper on it and bake it in a hot, hot oven for 45 minutes.
Colt Schmitt, Kindergarten, Stanford
First, shoot a turkey with a BB gun. Next, put salt and butter on it and spread it around the turkey. Then put it in the oven at 100 degrees for 2,000 minutes and then take it out. Finally, put it on a plate with fruit and eat it with family and friends.
Dillon Dirkson, First Grade, Hobson
Turkey comes from the farm. You prepare by shooting it and season with pepper. Cook it on hot for 30 minutes
~Emma Vincent, kindergarten, Stanford
First you find it from a farm and prepare it with feathers. I don’t know what you add, but you bake it for 30 minutes at 3 degrees.
Jackson Guy, First Grade, Hobson
First, you go to find a turkey from the woods. Next, you carve it into pieces and put seasoning inside of it. Put it on a pan and then put it in the oven at 20 degrees for one hour. Check the thermometer when it is done. Then, we put stuffing with peas inside of the turkey. Finally, we put bacon on the side, eggs, mashed potatoes and eat it.
~ Kenadee Waltz, First Grade, Hobson
First you have to shoot the turkey, then you bring it home, then you skin it, then you take it to the kitchen, then you have to put seasoning on it, and then you cook it. Then you take it out, put it on top of the stove, let it cool, then put it on the table, and then you dig in.
Stetson Claver, Second Grade, Geyser
First, you get a turkey from the farm. Then you go home and make it very, very hot. So put it in the oven at 94 degrees for 94 hours. Next, you burn the turkey and it is ready. Finally you eat it and drink lots of water!
Jake Berger, First Grade, Hobson
