Local Chatter

What do you like about returning to the classroom?
Miriam Campan
February 10, 2021
Alex Honeycutt said, “I enjoy it. It gets me out of the house.”

Kaitlin Sramek said, “I like coming back, but I miss not waking up until 8 a.m. for my first online class.”

Katlynn Beardsley said, “I feel that I’m a part of all my classes now.”

Keaton Potter said, “Just seeing my friends and classmates that I didn’t see before returning to full time school.”

Koleton Cripps said, “It’s a lot easier to do school work here than on online.”

Paytin Beldem said, “I can understand classes better now, especially in algebra.”

