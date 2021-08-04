Local Chatter
“I went to the Fair this year. It was a lot cleaner and not as cluttered. The food was awesome.” - Chris Feller
“I entered whole wheat bread in the food department. We visited the 4-H barns and went to the Sanctus Real Concert. The concert would’ve been better if there was shade and better acoustics.” -Bethany Lark
“I really appreciated the large selection of rides. Fun for all ages.” -Carson Lewis
“We went to the demo derby, we spent time with family, we didn’t have to wear masks. We had a great time.” - Gloria Stanton
“I liked seeing all the animals and the big rides. The Super Loop was frightening but it was my favorite.” - Sydney Wichman
This year’s fair set out to offer something for almost everyone, so the News-Argus was curious to know what people liked the best. Clearly the answer to that question is as individual as the many fairgoers themselves.
Photos by Miriam Campan
