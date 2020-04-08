Local first responders taxed by COVID-19 situation

For most of us, dealing with the coronavirus means staying at home. But what about those whose jobs require being out, perhaps even dealing with sick individuals? The threat of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is now a factor for Central Montana’s firefighters and ambulance personnel.

The vast majority of calls Lewistown firefighters respond to are medical in nature. That means being prepared to come in contact with COVID-19 patients, if the disease shows up in Central Montana.

“We don’t have a 100-man department, so we are trying to make policies so when things do get crazy, we are prepared,” said Lewistown Fire Chief Joe Ward. “We are working closely with the rural ambulance service on how to maintain our stock of PPE [Personal Protective Equipment]. I just got off a phone conference with CMMC – we all have trigger points for when extra caution kicks in.”

Ward said for his department, that means providing the appropriate masks, gloves and other equipment necessary to keep firefighters and EMTs safe while responding to fires, accidents, hazardous material spills and medical calls.

“We have eight cases of N-95 masks now” Ward said. “We’ve been lucky to get some made for us by Michelle Trafton at the high school. But we are making sure our supply is adequate.”

Ward said he is also shifting the hours he and his assistant chief work.

“We are doing alternate days, with one of us at home and one in the office each day,” Ward said. “That way there is always someone able to run things. We are working diligently with all our partners – the State, DES, Health District – meeting several times a week to make sure we are all on the same page.”

Still, Ward said, with his small department, having just a few firefighters out due to COVID-19 would tax their ability to respond to emergencies.

Smaller fire departments feeling stretched to meet equipment needs

“We’re working in coordination with DES to stock our fire vehicles with the necessary PPE our providers need in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Hilger Rural Fire District Training Officer Laurie Lohrer.

The list of needs is long.

“Higer Fire has very few disposable gloves, no N95 masks and no hand sanitizer or Clorox wipes on our trucks,” Lohrer said.

However, the district has adopted a COVID-19 protocol, despite the lack of equipment and supplies. That plan instructs volunteer first responders to stay home if feeling ill, and to refer medical calls reporting flu-like symptoms to ambulances. Six feet of distancing from others is recommended. PPE is to be worn if contact is necessary with those showing COVID-19 symptoms. Trucks and equipment will be sanitized upon returning to the fire hall.

The fire district may limit the number of responders to one per truck, and increase the use of personal vehicles if necessary. This policy has not yet been adopted, Lohrer said.

Chief Pat Weichel of the Heath Rural Fire Department said his department is waiting for guidelines from the Fergus County DES Coordinator before determining whether Heath’s response protocol will be adjusted to deal with COVID-19.

“We don’t answer medical calls; the ambulance service responds to those,” Weichel said, explaining his volunteer fire department answers mostly fire calls. “Of course, we might need to respond to a vehicle accident or a fire where there is a victim. We may start treating every call ‘as if,’ but we are waiting to hear from Ben Phillips.”

Phillips said he is communicating regularly with Fergus County’s rural fire and ambulance departments. Lack of PPE is the biggest challenge they face, he said.

“Our biggest needs are masks and face shields,” Phillps told the News-Argus on Monday. “Gowns and suits may become necessary for the ambulance services. Masks need to be N95 or equivalent for the responders. I also think each responder also needs personal hand sanitizer, with at least 60% alcohol content.”

“I am working with CMMC to make sure all the rural ambulance services have what they need, and have guidelines for handling the situation,” Phillips added. “We want to have direction in place to keep our volunteer rural firefighters safe while supporting the EMS providers and their communities. I am currently telling rural fire departments to support situations while keeping themselves safe. There are a number of things they can do to support a situation without potential contamination.”

Phillips said he hopes to have firm guidelines for rural first responders in place soon, perhaps by the end of this week.

How you can help

Hilger Fire currently has very few disposable gloves, no N95 masks, and no hand sanitizer or Clorox wipes on their trucks, according to Laurie Lohrer, training officer. Lohrer said Hilger Fire could use, at a minimum, 75 pairs of disposable gloves, 30 N95 or equivalent masks, eight bottles of hand sanitizer, and five boxes Clorox wipes and/or five bottles of disinfecting spray. Community members wishing to donate are asked to call Fire Chief Dick Hassler at 538-8648 or Laurie Lohrer by text/phone 406-380-0865, to arrange drop off at the Fire Hall.

Not in the Hilger Fire District? Call your local Fire Chief and see what equipment they can use.