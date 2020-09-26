Local man chooses homeless lifestyle

Richard “Richie” Harper, a long-time resident of the area with no permanent address, can often be seen around Lewistown on his bike, carrying a fishing pole, or volunteering at local churches. Harper has a connection with Spring Creek and can often be seen camping alongside its banks.

“The creek was always my friend. We take care of each other,” said Harper.

As children, some people envision their adult life as a doctor, a teacher or maybe a pilot. Harper knew since the age of 6 he wanted a life free of responsibilities, possessions and conventional restraints.

Recently Harper explained, in a letter to the News-Argus, his childhood choice on being homeless and the freedom of finding a good worm or two to go fishing in “the crick.”

“I didn’t like doing dishes and that sort of stuff, so I’d light out early after some garden work until I’d find a worm or two. Then it would be off to the ‘crick’ for the rest of the day. A sandwich and a soda and a candy bar could last all day,” wrote Richard.

Trying to escape from “girls with curls,” and responsibilities of chores, Harper often found that going home meant trouble.

Harper wrote, “It seems like every time I went home I was in trouble for something or other. For this, if no other reason, I hated having to go home. And that’s the one reason why I choose to remain homeless. It’s a choice I made many years ago.”

Although Harper wrote his lifestyle choice is about avoiding responsibilities, he volunteers at churches in the community. Sitting on a bench outside of the Presbyterian Church he further explained how cumbersome possessions (other than a fishing pole) could be.

He said, “Owning stuff holds you back, having to take care of it.”

With a sack lunch from the Council on Aging and a sharp eye, Harper is very observant of the world around him.

“Look, now that’s a good grasshopper for catching fish with,” said Harper as he startled one out of its hiding spot in the grass.

The local visiting deer had clipped the tops of some geraniums from the church garden Harper helps tend. He pulled a couple of cone shaped flowers with soft colors and sharp edges to be arranged in a vase for the church office.

“The deer don’t like these,” he said.

He noticed a flock of pigeons circling overhead, along with two dual-propeller planes flying low over Lewistown.

“They’re getting ready to land. There must be some very important people coming into town,” he said.

He paused trying to remember the last place he had put his fishing pole, and reminisced of a giant 17-pound catfish he caught.

He also spoke about being a father to a grown son named “Richard,” traveling around the West, his uncle who taught him the art of pugilism at the age of 4, and spending time at the Klein cave homes south of Roundup.

The colder weather months don’t seem to bother Harper, who simply said, “I have a good life. I don’t have any problems. When it gets cold I just put on more clothes.”

Harper recommended for any individual who wishes to explore a life without responsibilities or cumbersome possessions to consider the life of a man who changed the course of history.

He said, “Read the Bible and see what Jesus did. He was always ready. He just took care of people and didn’t have to carry stuff.”

In the postscript to his letter to the paper he wrote, “A person can always change their mind and grow up and accept responsibilities. I just want to go fishing, ride my bike and drink beer.”

Montana’s homeless

Not all who are homeless choose to be, and not all are as satisfied with their situation as Richard Harper. Based on the annual homeless survey, conducted on a single day in January, here are some of the numbers for homeless individuals, as of January 2019:

• Daily homeless population of 1,357 statewide

• Of those 1,357 people, 136 were family households, 205 were veterans, 82 were unaccompanied youth ages 18-24 and 228 were individuals experiencing chronic homelessness.

• Missoula has the highest number of homeless in the state.

• Homeless numbers have been trending down the past several years.

• There is no information yet about how the COVID-19 economic downturn has affected the number of homeless in Montana.