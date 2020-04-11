Local manufacturers going strong despite pandemic

It’s a difficult time for all, but HCR manager Pete Smith can’t help but count his blessings, as his company is in demand.

“We provide 10-foot wide by 10-foot high air curtains to separate a store from their walk-in coolers, which typically are used to store produce,” Smith said.

These curtains have become a staple for businesses such as Costco, a loyal customer for 12 years and counting.

“Costco uses our units all around the world,” Smith said. “We have an agreement with them now that whenever a new Costco is built, they put in our units.”

HCR is also responsible for other popular units.

“We supply the big reach-in freezers,” said Smith, “you know…the ones where you open the glass door, reach in and get your product. You can access the glass doors from either side.”

When a new Costco is built, Smith said they typically buy two freezer models and three cooler models from HCR.

“The reason these are selling so well has to do with increased productivity,” Smith said. “It’s easier to keep a room full of produce down to the desired temperature of 45 degrees than to set it on a shelf that’s opened. It’s also more energy efficient.”

The world is slowing down, but not HCR, Smith said.

“Costco has given us approval to provide them with all the units we are contracted for this year,” Smith said. “As soon as the units are built they will be put in a storage facility.

It’s a good time to be in the refrigeration business, one Smith comes by naturally, as his father was a refrigeration contractor in the mid-70s.

“He would make large freezers that were used by airlines to store food,” Smith said. “He was a savvy engineer and great with low-temperature work…he started the whole HCR concept.”

It’s great to be in demand, Smith said, but it comes with its own challenges, especially right now.

“We are trying to keep our employees safe,” he said. “We are implementing policies we haven’t had to think of before.”

These policies include having employees self-quarantine at home for two weeks if they’ve been out of the state and having employees wear masks if they have to be within six feet of other employees.

“All the employees that want to wear masks can and are encouraged to do so,” Smith said. “It’s our number one goal to keep our employees and their loved ones safe.”

Smith said he considers HCR lucky. Business has never been stronger for Costco, and, as a result, HCR benefits.

“As long as the food industry continues moving forward, so will we,” Smith said. “We’re lucky to continue to operate our business and provide our workers with paychecks.”

Spika adjusting to work in the time of coronavirus

As many places shut their doors, Spika Design and Manufacturing continues to do work.

“We are following recommendations,” said Katie Spika, director of Quality Assurance. “Staff that can work from home are doing so, but a lot of our employees can’t do that. Some of our production requires powerful processing that can be difficult if working remotely.”

Spika said what’s most important is staying in good contact.

“We try to keep communication as frequent and effective as possible,” said Spika. “We are set up pretty well, but it’s still an adjustment.”

So far, not much feels different, but Spika said an immediate drop in sales isn’t anticipated anyhow, as they are more concerned about long-term impacts.

“We are wondering what things will look like 4-6 months from now,” she said.

Although there could be discouraging news ahead, Spika said she’s fortunate the business is considered essential by the Department of Defense.

“Because we have projects with National Security and the Aerospace Industry we have it easier than a lot of other companies, she said. “The best-case scenario is none of our current projects get canceled. Worst-case scenario is we’ll have some jobs fall through, but I don’t think the worst-case scenario is terribly likely.”

Spika said employees are doing a good job adapting to the changes and she is optimistic they will get through this together.

“People have a good attitude and are doing a nice job adhering to the new policies,” she said. “It’s not too hard to be distant in our shops.”