Local ranchers support Farm in the Dell with ‘Adopt a Cow’ program

Cattle shipping time means ranchers get their once-a-year paycheck. It also means the non-profit organization Heart of Montana Farm in the Dell is seeing the payoff from its “adopt a cow or calf” program.

According to Farm in the Dell spokesperson Kaylene Patten, with four different options available, the program is a fundraiser geared to make it easy for cattle ranchers to donate. All of the proceeds go toward the Farm in the Dell’s goal to create a lifelong home for individuals with developmental disabilities to live and work in an agricultural setting – in other words, a farm.

“We’re currently negotiating for the lease of some farmland,” Patten said. “If it works out, we are hoping to take possession of the land in May of next year, and start building improvements. We’ll put up barns, chicken coops and fences, and build a facility for the residents.

The initial facility will house six developmentally disabled people, and one ranch manager whose job it will be to manage the farm and look after the individuals living there.

“Six is the magic number,” Patten said. “If we get more than six people living there, it counts as a group home and is much more heavily regulated. We want to make this feel more like a regular home, located on a fully functioning farm.”

The “fully functioning farm” goal means residents will raise some of their own food, and sell some of what they raise to help cover the costs of running the facility, all in a residential family setting.

“What they raise from farming, along with their Social Security payments, will pay for all the expenses,” Patten said.

The idea is to build a greenhouse and raise livestock, such as chickens or beef.

A timeline for construction, assuming the lease is successfully negotiated by the end of the year, is about three years for building the residential facility.

“We will start with small barns, chicken coops and greenhouses as those are less expensive and easier to build,” Patten said. “Then we’ll work on the residential facility, which will have seven bedrooms, a kitchen and common area, and bathrooms.”

Anyone who has built or remodeled a home recently knows it’s a pricey undertaking. Fortunately, Patten said, the Central Montana community has been very supportive.

“We’ve had a donation of a well from Central Montana Drilling, and a generous donation from Ray Besel for dirt work when we get the location of the facility finalized,” Patten said.

But before they start building, the Farm in the Dell International organization requires they have $50,000 seed money in the bank.

“If things go as planned, we are hoping to have a big fundraising event of some sort this coming summer, 2019,” Patten said.

The adopt a cow or calf program is another way the group is getting local support.

“There are several options producers can choose from,” Patten said. “The first is to donate a cow to our program. The cow stays with the rancher, though, who takes care of her throughout her producing years. Then at shipping time, her calf is sold with the rest of them, and the rancher writes us a check for the price he got.”

A similar option has the cow or heifer being purchased by the Heart of Montana Farm in the Dell program and being placed on a local ranch. That producer runs the cow along with his own, and at shipping time its calf is sold and a check written to the Farm in the Dell program.

Producers can also just donate the value of a calf to the Farm in the Dell program, or donate a live calf to the program to be finished and marketed as Montana beef.

“We’ve had three cows donated,” Patten said. “Troy and Kelly Henderson donated Moulin, Mark and Anita Smith donated June and Becky and Mel Jackson donated Heifer. The value of each of their calves goes to the Heart of Montana each year.”

If producers don’t want to tie up a producing cow, Patten said, they can also donate calves turned back as too small or too light in weight.

“We have the people to raise them and then we will sell them as Montana beef,” Patton said. “We even have our own Heart of Montana brand.”

Patton and other supporters are looking forward to the day when the Heart of Montana Farm in the Dell takes its first residents.

“We won’t have any trouble filling the facility,” Patton said. “We’ve already had people say to save them a spot.”

According to the guidelines written by the Farm in the Dell International, residents will need to meet certain criteria. Patton said the board will choose from locals first, then Montana residents and finally look nationally.

For those interested in learning more, the program has a website: www.homfarminthedell.com, as well as a website page.

Those with questions or donations can contact Patten at (406) 366-8479 or Vinita McKay at (406) 350-4303.