Local therapist offers advice for the isolated

Licensed counselor Lance Eller has been seeing a lot of patients and taking a lot of phone calls during this unprecedented time in our world’s history. The spread of COVID-19 (or coronavirus) has escalated quickly, and Montanans – as well as much of the rest of the nation – are ordered to stay at home.

This is not a problem for everyone. “Social distancing” is nothing new for some Central Montanans.

“I’ve been social distancing for years,” one person told me at Albertson’s the other day.

Nevertheless, some people don’t handle isolation well, especially those who already struggle with anxiety. It’s a scary time, but there are ways to stay calm.

Eller recently shed some light on how to get through this dark time.

“The worst thing we can do with the anxiety is be stuck in it,” he said. “We have to do something to get unstuck. When I’m stuck in my thinking and my anxiety, it just increases to the point where I could have a panic attack. Getting unstuck can be as simple as asking a neighbor if they need anything, such as an extra roll of toilet paper.”

Considering the virus is called COVID-19, Eller recommends people come up with a 19-item personal self-care plan.

“For me, this includes prayer, meditation, contact with family, riding my bike, playing card games, playing video games, watching good movies, cooking, painting, taking a class and getting back to quality family time,” he said. “Movement, dance, going for a walk, practicing martial arts, baking cookies, there are so many things we can do. By all means we should be enjoying the outdoors on these nice days of spring. We should get some fresh air, walk our dogs and enjoy the birds returning.”

Eller recommends people do normal things they’ve always done that don’t put them at risk. This includes calling friends and family.

“I would suggest people talk to their family members by phone or Skype or any means they have to communicate with them in order to lessen this type of anxiety,” he said. “Thanks to technology – it doesn’t matter where our family is – we can still connect. If I hear someone’s voice that I may be worried about, it makes me calm down and worry about them less, especially when I find out they are actually doing OK and staying healthy.”

There are many things that can be done to make this time enjoyable, but there are also behaviors that can heighten anxiety, such as watching too much news.

“If you do watch news, look for news that is showing the good things people are doing,” he said. “For example, Ford Motor Company has offered to help the government in any way they can, such as helping provide masks or making things the government needs to help the medical field. I also saw some engineers have teamed up to use printing capabilities to make masks for medical providers.”

Instead of getting sucked into the television, Eller recommends listening to music, or singing a song. This can help stay positive.

“Whatever you do, don’t get stuck in your negative thinking,” he said. “If you find you cannot break this negative thinking and you’re having panic attacks, you should call the doctor. If you’re having thoughts about harming yourself or harming others, you should seek professional help by going to the ER, or by calling a mental health provider.”

Practicing deep breathing three or four times a day is another good way to lower anxiety, Eller said. Exercising is also critical.

“If you exercise 20-30 minutes a day, get your heart rate up and break a sweat, you are firing up your immune system to protect you from any threat,” he said. “It’s also important to get proper sleep and practice good sleep hygiene habits.”

Now is also an important time to avoid overuse of alcohol and drugs, Eller added.

“If I have a glass of wine with a meal or I have a beer after work, that is not overuse,” he said. “If I find myself wanting to drink more alcohol to overcome the feelings of anxiety or depression I’m experiencing, I am using alcohol in a destructive way.”

Most importantly, Eller encourages people hold onto hope.

“Don’t believe you are hopeless or helpless to do anything. This is never true, because we all have our individual gifts as far as what we can do and how we can contribute to help out with the current situation we are in. Ask yourself what your special gifts are during this crisis. What do you have to offer? How can you help? Who can you help?”

Eller said he has faith we’ll make it through this.

“We are Montanans and we are used to helping each other and helping our neighbors,” he said, “so let’s do that.”