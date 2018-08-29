Look Who’s Talking
By:
CHARLIE DENISON
Reporter
Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Hunter Metcalf: “I love learning. Right now I’m learning how to read. When not in school, I love to ride my bike and I love to hunt.”
Gloria Harelson: “It’s a little scary, but I’m excited for show and tell. I’m bringing Toothless, the little dragon. My mom got him. We do nails together. I’m in the nail business with her.”
Loralee Garoutte: “I’m most excited about learning, especially science.”
Diego Sanchez: “Having fun.”
Rafe Mihlfeld: “I’m excited for P.E. I love running and I love the games.”
Students from Emily Louis’s kindergarten class at Garfield Elementary share what makes them most excited about being in school.
Photos by Charlie Denison
