Looking back over a tough pandemic year

“This past year has probably been one of the worst years of my life.”

Many Central Montanans can identify with Tom Darnell’s assessment of the past 12 months.

Between worries about catching a new and potentially dangerous disease, emotional burnout, stress and self-isolation, 2020 may go down as one of the most difficult on record.

One year ago, on March 11, Montana confirmed the first COVID-19 case. Since then over 101,000 people across the state have had the disease, businesses have struggled with restrictions on hours and closures, and gatherings large and small have been cancelled. While the arrival of vaccines is providing hope for the future, it’s been a tough 12 months, especially for the more vulnerable members of the community and for healthcare workers.

Missing family connections

Isolation, even by choice, is not without negative consequences. This is especially true for seniors and retirees, for whom connecting with friends and family is an important part of daily life.

Darnell, who is retired, voiced a sentiment heard from almost every person interviewed for this story – the most difficult part of his COVID year was the lack contact with friends and family. Darnell, who said he and his wife have stayed mostly to themselves for the past 12 months, admitted to missing lunches with friends and gathering with his kids and grandkids.

“I have not seen my 7-year-old grandson in over a year. Our youngest granddaughter, who just turned 5, lives in Seeley Lake. I have not been able to visit. Not spending time together over the holidays has been difficult. We are older and our grandkids are very important to us,” Darnell said.

Other community members agree.

“It’s been hard,” said Margo Perry. “I used to meet people regularly; I did volunteer work. Then I was just staying home with my husband. I have a son in Roundup but I didn’t see them all year until Christmas. I have great-grandbabies and I’m staying away from them, just to be safe. I miss being able to hold them.”

Perry said she spent some of her time at home working on projects, such as organizing family photo albums, but feels she lost out on an entire year.

“It seemed like we lost 12 months in the blink of an eye,” she said.

“It’s the ‘people thing’ I’ve missed most,” said Sharon Mitchell.

A volunteer at the Council on Aging and the Treasure Depot, Mitchell said she went from being out in the community almost daily to staying home with two cats and pet bunny.

“My daughter calls me daily, but I didn’t see people much, and I didn’t go much of anywhere,” she said. “Even my church wasn’t meeting in person until recently. I found it was pretty stressful. My blood pressure went up and I found myself walking the floor, walking the neighborhood just for something to do.”

Mitchell said she, too, worked on organizing photo albums, plus crochet projects, and she made herself cook a meal every day. However, she said, projects only help so much, and the inability to be with family in a time of need was rough.

“My younger sister got COVID and we nearly lost her,” Mitchell said. “I couldn’t visit, none of the family could. Even her husband couldn’t see her. It was hard. To be honest, I am sick and tired of this.”

Local rancher Bill Steele, who runs cattle on Alaska Bench, said cancelling a family trip to Florida to see the Daytona 500 was the worst part of 2020…that, and having a tough case of COVID-19 himself.

Steele said he ended up being taken by ambulance to St. Vincent’s clinic in Billings, where he spent several days.

“No one was allowed to visit me in the hospital, so before they took me to Billings, I had someone get my cell phone so I could have it with me [for contact with family],” he said.

Luckily Steele recovered without being put on a ventilator, and without having his family present to support him.

“When I got back [to Lewistown] I was pretty weak, but I’m ok now,” Steele said. “I think I’ve done better than most, though, but I’ve been staying awfully careful.”

Healthcare workers hit hard

The ban on visitors at hospitals has not just been tough on patients, but on medical workers as well.

“Not allowing visitors was hard for the families, the patients and the staff,” said Annie Davis, CMMC’s Acute Care manager. “This has been a hard year. It took a toll on people.”

Davis said initially all of the policy changes that medical workers and facilities had to respond to were very challenging.

“We also had to deal with the increased patient care demands, the extra PPE and precautions. October, November and December, when the patient numbers were climbing, were the hardest time here. People were working a lot of hours. We were looking for help.”

Davis said that help came in the form of support from colleagues and the community.

“Everyone helped to brainstorm, everyone pitched in. It was a team effort. Other departments that weren’t so busy came to help or brought us coffee, things like that. The community was fabulous. It was huge when they sent cards, food, coffee, to let us know they were thinking of us,” Davis said.

Different parts of the hospital were affected at different times. “Confusing and frustrating” is how hospital Human Resources Director Joanie Slaybaugh described the past 12 months.

“Suddenly people were told not to come to work if they have any symptoms, so they had to use more sick leave, while people who were working on the front line were facing different eligibility because they were needed for patient care. I do think people struggled. We are seeing some emotional burnout.”

“For frontline caregivers the stress was this big, unknown, ultra-contagious thing called coronavirus that was sprung on them,” CMMC CEO Cody Langbehn said. “Then we had to make new policies, for masks, visitor restrictions, PPE, infection protection practices we all had to do on a daily basis. We shut down elective procedures for a while, which was challenging in terms of the hospital’s income and long-term viability. We saw people struggling with fatigue, burnout – not just at work but at home, with their kids in school, at stores. Through all of this, we could not get together to support one another like a small community usually would.”

Langbehn said there has been a measurable jump in the use of free mental health services offered to CMMC employees over this past year.

“The human condition is fragile,” he said. “We need to show each other grace. Everyone is dealing with different unique challenges, with depression, loneliness. You don’t just flip a switch and it goes away.”

Looking to the future

Dropping case numbers and the arrival of a vaccine are the lights at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, providing hope for those challenged by the past 12 months.

“I am getting my second shot next week,” said Steele. “I will be good to go. This June is my 59th wedding anniversary. I plan to be around for my 60th.”

“We usually go to Roundup for Easter to be with family,” Perry said. “We’ll probably go this year but we will be very careful. I am looking forward to getting together with my brother, Roy Chapin, in Chicago.”

“I’m tired of wearing a mask,” said Mitchell. “I’m looking forward to seeing all my church friends, and being the hostess again at Grub Stakes [Council on Aging]…and not being so paranoid.”

“I remain an optimist. Things will get better. Time heals, and once we can reclaim our former lives, things will start getting much better, and the past year or so will gradually become history. It will be great to see COVID-19 in the rearview mirror,” said Darnell.