Making the best of ‘shelter in place’

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services are tasked with providing guidance for infection control and prevention of the spread of the coronavirus in nursing homes. With strict protocols in place, nursing home residents could be faced with further isolation through limited contact, both in the nursing home itself and with the “outside world.”

With social activities, such as communal dining and group activities, cancelled, how are residents faring during this crisis?

“I think the community should know this is a nice place to be,” said Eagles Manor resident Dorothy “Dottie” Gensrich.

“Sometimes, when something like this comes up, they put you on a shelf. I can’t leave here but I wanted to let people know we are really being treated nice here. We are confined to our room, but they bring us food three times a day,” said Gensrich.

She added, “I really want to commend all the staff here.”

Rather than sitting and watching television all day, Gensrich chooses to keep her mind active by reading and playing educational games.

“I read books. They have a little library on the main floor. The office has made us up some really nice things for us to do independently, like coloring or educational games,” said Gensrich.

Steve McFadden, administrator of Valle Vista Manor said, “Residents are doing surprisingly well. Much better than I would’ve guessed. They are pretty resilient and everybody understands the significance of COVID-19. They feel safe, and the residents appreciate that.”

To keep residents engaged, Valle Vista provides activities such as “doorway BINGO,” and [weather permitting] one-on-one walks outside.

For maintaining family ties, Skype is being utilized.

Central Montana Nursing and Rehab is also bringing on the creativity towards engaging their residents in safe and stimulating activities.

Director of Nursing Michelle Bass said, “We are doing so many things. We have hallway Olympics, independent BINGO with prizes, a cornhole board residents can play with in their rooms, pictures to color and Skype. We also have a big window where family members can use window markers to come up and leave a message.”

On the residents’ attitudes during the pandemic, Bass said, “They are doing really well. We offer individual walking, coffee or hot chocolate bars, snacks between meals and puzzle and coloring books. Things they like to do.”

Eating regularly, using technology for communication with loved ones, getting regular exercise, and finding enjoyable activities to pass the time is sage advice from the elders of our community during this pandemic.