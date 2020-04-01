The mask maker

When his mother asks him for help, Cialeo Smith responds, no matter how large or small the request.

Last week, Cialeo – a Fergus High School junior – started using a 3D printer to make masks for medical personnel having trouble accessing them.

“My mom, Sarah, who is an infection control nurse for the Central Montana nursing and rehab center, told me about a doctor doing this in Billings. She sent it to me and was like, ‘you need to do this,’ so I’m doing it,” he said.

A naturally curious person, Cialeo has always had an interest in mechanical engineering, which is what he plans to study when he graduates.

“My father has a machine shop at our house, which is really cool,” he said. “He’s been teaching me how to use everything and has encouraged me to make my own designs…I’m pretty good at it. I’m good at science and math.”

For years, Cialeo has enjoyed using his 3D printer, getting creative with it, making a variety of unique items.

“I’m kind of a nerd,” he said. “I make swords and stuff.”

Although Cialeo’s 3D printer wasn’t up for the mask task, FHS science teacher Tim Nefzger gave him permission to bring the school’s 3D printer home so he could rise to the occasion.

“I’ve been at it since last Monday and have been making a bunch of them,” he said. “I’ve lost count. I’m just making as many as I can.”

Cialeo said it takes about three hours to print a mask, plus “a little additional work to get them ready to be worn.”

Dr. Michael Sura’s children then help with the next step, by sanding the masks.

“It’s great they can all do their part, too,” Cialeo said.

From there, Cialeo makes sure all the masks are wearable and sends them off to 360 Office Solutions in Billings for distribution.

He’s happy to have the opportunity to contribute during the coronavirus crisis.

“I’m a Boy Scout, and I’ve spent a lot of time trying to help people,” he said. “That’s what I want to do, and with these masks, I can help protect the medical staff and also protect their families. There is so much these masks can do.”

These masks also help his mother, who is thrilled to have a stash of them at her disposal.

“I am so relieved to have backup,” she said. “I didn’t realize how much stress it was causing me. As a nurse it means everything, and, as a mother, I couldn’t be more proud.”

Cialeo said he plans on making masks as long as they are needed.

“I probably have enough material to make 100 masks,” he said. “Some people have donated to the cause, too, which helps. More donations would be amazing.”

To assist Cialeo in any way, call him at (406) 366-9163.