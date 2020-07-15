Miss Rodeo Montana to make appearance at C.M.R. Stampede

Miss Rodeo Montana, Katie Lynn Krauss, will appear at the CMR Stampede, to be held in Stanford on Saturday, July 18 and Sunday, July 19.

During the event, Miss Rodeo Montana will assist with the Kid’s Stick Horse event, Art Auction and Rodeo, including the flag presentation and slack in the morning.

Krauss was born and raised in Livingston. She grew up in Paradise Valley, where she enjoyed going for trail rides in the Absaroka mountain range or taking a soak at Chico Hot springs. Her family also loved to go skiing every weekend at Bridger Bowl. During her childhood, she was active in 4-H and competed in the Horse Project. Krauss also enjoyed indoor projects such as arts and crafts and baking. She graduated from Park High School in 2013. While in high school, she was active in soccer and softball, for which she received varsity letters.

After high school, Krauss attended Montana State University in Bozeman, where she currently resides. During her years at MSU she was part of the intercollegiate Horse Show Association.

She received her Bachelor of Science degree in animal science in 2018. She currently works as a veterinary technician at All West Veterinary Hospital, and hopes to pursue a career in animal nutrition, focusing on research for livestock feed and supplements.

During her year as Miss Rodeo Montana, Krauss hopes to use her title to educate youth about PRCA rodeo, agriculture, and the western way of life.

“I believe that the rodeo community can offer a lot more to its fans than an action-packed performance. Rodeo can provide an outlet for fans to feel welcome and have a sense of family. I know the rodeo community has done this for me and many others,” Krauss said.

For those wishing to meet Miss Rodeo Montana, the Kids Stick Horse event takes place Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Stanford fairgrounds. The Quick Finish Art and Auction begins at 5:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds, also on Saturday, and the PRCA rodeo begins Sunday at 1:30 p.m.