Mountain lion still in vicinity

Last Wednesday parents of Lewistown students received a notice of a mountain lion sighting in the area of the Frog Ponds. Attempts to remove the lion were unsuccessful, according to the Lewistown Police Department.

Sunday the lion apparently returned.

In a press release dated Sunday, Sept. 23, the Police Department reported someone again saw a lion in the “area of the Frog Ponds, below the State Home.”

Lewistown Police and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officers responded and searched the area, according to the press release.

“Our officers chased it for a few blocks, but ultimately it eluded them,” said Police Chief Corry Birdwell.

Due to the elusiveness of the cat, no extra police patrols have been scheduled, Birdwell said, but added they would like anyone who sees it to call right away.

High-traffic facilities in the area include Lewis and Clark Elementary School, the Montana Mental Health Nursing Care Center and Fergus High School.

Principal of Lewis and Clark Elementary Danny Wirtzberger said he was not aware there had been a second lion sighting.

“Usually they tell us,” he said.

Understanding lion behavior

Bruce Auchly, information and education manager for Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 4, said people need to be aware of mountain lion behavior when in an area where there could be lions.

“How you respond to a grizzly bear is different than how you respond to a lion,” Auchly said. “With a lion you want to look as large and threatening as possible, whereas with a bear you don’t want that.”

Looking larger includes holding arms above the head, opening coats or otherwise making your silhouette look bigger.

“Don’t ever run from a predator as it could generate the chase response,” Auchly said. “You want them to back away from you.”

As for what is bringing the lion into town, Auchly suggested it was most likely food.

“Lions will go where there is food,” Auchly said. “Their greatest food source is deer, but they will eat anything up to about as large as they are. Sometimes we find the lions that are hanging around towns have been injured and are unable to take down deer, so they are looking for smaller, easier prey.

“If you want to know more about lion behavior, study your cat,” Auchly added. “How they hunt and play is not that different from a mountain lion. Dawn, dusk and nighttime are when they are most active.”

How to stay safe

To deter attacks, Auchly suggested pepper spray or dogs.

“Pepper spray works on any mammal,” he said. “Dogs, depending on the dog, could be a deterrent or might cause the lion to confront it.”

Auchly cautioned against use of guns in town, due to the density of houses and people.

“I suggest you strongly resist the urge to start shooting in town,” he said.

Birdwell also suggested caution, but added a person has the right to self-defense.

“It is illegal to use firearms inside city limits, but a lion attack would be extenuating circumstances,” he said.

Perhaps the best option is to avoid the Frog Ponds until the lion is removed or has moved on.