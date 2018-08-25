MOVE makes ‘Top 500 Entrepreneur’ list second year in a row

Last year, Jim and Lacey Steen were surprised to see their do-it-yourself bumper kit business make Inc. 5000’s “Top 500 Entrepreneurs” list.

Earlier this month, they learned this was no fluke, as MOVE Bumpers made the list for a second consecutive year, coming in at 204 (just one number lower than their status the previous year).

“Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc. 5000 over the years, only a fraction have made the list more than once,” Inc 5000 Editor James Ledbetter wrote in a letter to the Steens a few weeks ago. “A mere one in three have made the list two times.”

Lacey could not be happier.

“We are super excited,” she said. “We take a lot of pride in our company and we take a lot of pride in our employees. This means a lot.”

Furthermore, Lacey said she is grateful for the customers, who she said continue to amaze her.

“Our customer base is really growing,” she said. “People really want to do things by hand. It seems like it’s the cool thing to do, and that’s attributed to a lot of our success.”

MOVE Bumpers continues to see more and more customers take them up on the opportunity to build their own bumpers. Thanks to thousands of bumper-building followers, MOVE is expanding their kit repertoire, adding a tire carrier/utility rack to the mix. They’re also expanding their office. Last year, they moved into a larger building on Brookville Lane.

What started in Jim Steen’s garage now has 11 full-time employees and the bumper kits are making their way throughout the United States, Canada and elsewhere.

“People are hearing about us all over the world,” said office manager Kellie Carpenter-Rau.

This is mind-blowing for Lacey.

“People are discovering our product in Australia, Germany and all over,” she said. “Lately we’ve been getting a lot of business in Alaska. At the same time, there are a lot of people in town who don’t know we’re here.”

Jim is just as surprised as Lacey.

“It doesn’t feel like anything special,” he said. “We come here to our office in little Lewistown and go to work.”

But as they make their kits, people are taking notice. They continue to get featured in online publications and magazines.

Last year, MOVE Bumpers were featured on the cover of Four Wheeler magazine.

“Our plan is to delve into the UTV/ATV market in the future,” “Lacey said. “We really want to become the kit company. We want people to say ‘MOVE makes a kit for that.’”

“We have a whole world of kits we haven’t even touched yet,” Jim added.

Seeing people use the kits brings a lot of joy to Jim. It also brings joy to MOVE General Manager Tom Kohl.

“It’s not so much what you do – it’s why you’re doing it,” Kohl said. “Not everybody can afford buying a nice bumper on their pickup for a few thousand dollars. Being a part of MOVE allows us to go to work every day and produce products for the ordinary working guy who can afford just shy of $500 to put a cool bumper on their truck. It’s an honor to be part of a team that provides a product to a customer who can actually build it, as opposed to just going out and buying one. It’s great to see the pride our customers have in their work, as well.”

Jim couldn’t agree more, as he relates to each customer and is continually amazed by the level of interest the customers have and the effort they put into creating their own bumpers.

“I was one of those guys Tom just referred to,” Jim said. “I couldn’t afford a fancy bumper, and I didn’t think I was the only one. That’s why I started this, and every day I am so proud of our customers. They are professionals. Seriously. They are living proof that, if you put your mind to it, you can succeed. I love to see the pictures they send of their trucks.

“We really have the most amazing customers,” Lacey added. “It’s a really fun company to be a part of for that reason.”

MOVE Bumpers plan to have a party for staff and their families later in the year to celebrate making the Inc. 500 list a second year in a row. It’s a rare achievement, Lacey said, and a good excuse to honor the dedicated staff.

“Just to make this list is a huge thing in itself,” said Lacey. “Making it two years in a row is pretty awesome.”