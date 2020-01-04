New Chamber Director greets Lewistown and 2020

“One of my first goals is to get around to the chamber members and meet them. I know it will take time, I am looking forward to it.” That is how, Bonnie Jo McCauley, who likes to be called Jo, describes one of her priorities as the new Lewistown Area Chamber of Commerce director.

Selecting and hiring a Chamber Director, who would embrace the mission of the Lewistown Area of Chamber of Commerce, was not as difficult as anticipated. McCauley replaces former Director Connie Fry who retired in December.

Board President Kevin Myhre said, “Over a dozen people applied for the position. She [McCauley] had experience with chambers and the professional training the other candidates didn’t. The hiring committee liked her answers during the interview. It was unanimous to offer her the position.”

Lewistown welcomed McCauley and her husband on Christmas Day as they relocated from West Virginia to Central Montana.

McCauley said, “We’ve been to Montana. I followed the Lewis and Clark trail with my son in 2010 and have returned to Montana several times since. My husband is from Ennis.”

It was her exploration of online job sites like Indeed.com and Internet sites dedicated to Chamber jobs that brought her and her family to Lewistown and the Chamber position.

“I have a bachelors in business administration from West Virginia University where I spent the last five years working in disability services,” said McCauley.

She added, “Before WVU I spent seven years in Chambersburg Pennsylvania. The Chambersburg Chamber had 1,000 members. It was similar to the Lewistown Chamber as it had a museum. The Chambersburg museum was 30 minutes from Gettysburg and Antietam and focused on those battles, colonial times and Chambersburg area history.”

“I wanted to go back to a chamber job. I’ve always worked as an advocate in one-way or another. Whether it was for the deaf (McCauley earned an Associates Degree in sign language) or for people with a traumatic brain injury. I wanted to get back to the business-side because social work is very draining. I had a really great job, with great mentors, in Pennsylvania. That positive experience pushed me back in that direction,” said McCauley.

McCauley’s course is set as she begins to navigate the responsibilities associated with her new position and location. She finds inspiration from the intrepid expedition that passed just north of Lewistown more than 200 years ago.

“I did a lot of lecturing on the leadership styles of Lewis and Clark. I think their success was founded in the combination of their personalities. Lewis was more of the scientist and Clark was better associated with the men and the everyday challenges of getting things done. I want to do that. I want to know everything about this place,” said McCauley.

McCauley is off to a running start.

“On my first day (Jan. 2) I met Administrative Assistant and Train Director Karisa Perryman. I was introduced to several members of the board and reviewed who I could contact for the nitty-gritty things,” said McCauley.

Myhre said, “She’s not from Lewistown and with a lot to learn about the community she will be getting out and meeting people. She’ll be a fresh face out at the Chamber and will fit into the community.”

Other than her numerous responsibilities associated with hew new position, McCauley plans on exploring the Carnegie Library to read books on history (she currently has over 90 books on the Lewis and Clark expedition), spending time with her family and exploring all the walking and hiking trails.