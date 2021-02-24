New directors bring shared passion to One Health community health centers

There are new faces at the helm of the One Health family of community health centers. Dr. Ashley Quanbeck has recently been named as overall director for the system of seven clinics, and last month Heather Etheridge took the position of director of the Lewistown One Health clinic. Both new directors share a common goal, one of providing whole person health care in their communities.

Etheridge, who completed her Master’s degree in public health last June, is a recent arrival in Lewistown. Originally she hails from Virginia, but moved here from Wyoming where she and her family were living when she accepted the directorship.

“I came to visit before I accepted the job and I just loved it here,” she said. “There are wide open spaces, beautiful sunsets and the people are amazing. It warms my heart.”

Now she will be in a position to add value to the Lewistown lifestyle herself.

“I’m learning the community to see where I can make changes to help make it better,” she said. “I love being a voice for patients, for their care. Just because this is a small town, doesn’t mean the need isn’t there. I like being a community health advocate, to try and get resources for our patients. That might include food, or shelter, or prescription assistance…whatever is needed to make their healthcare sustainable.”

Etheridge has a lot on her plate, as the clinic will be making the move to the former Chokecherry building on Main Street. That building provides a great deal more space than the clinic’s current location, and Etheridge will be involved in planning for the expansion.

“It’s exciting. We will have the opportunity to provide as much care in one facility as possible,” Etheridge said. “Our long-term goal is to expand services to include dental care, a pharmacy, perhaps add a new physician. We’ll do it in steps, but we hope to be moved in and running by the summer of 2022.”

Etheridge said the only concern she has about the new location is parking, and she will make sure that is addressed before the Main Street office opens.

Meanwhile, the rest of her family is still in Wyoming, where her daughters are completing their school year. In June the two youngest daughters, one in middle school and one in high school, will make the move, along with her husband. Etheridge said their two oldest daughters, both in their 20s, opted to stay back east, and her husband, who is retired from the military, will be looking for employment once he arrives in Central Montana.

Quanbeck, who works out of the One Health clinic in Hardin, has spent a decade practicing medicine in that community.

“I’ve worked in a number of systems and I know how important it is to have a functional team,” she said. “Medicine is no longer a country doctor going house to house. I’ve worked in systems that didn’t function well, and I’m excited to look at how we do what we do with the view of someone who’s been in the trenches taking care of patients.”

In her new position as overall director for the One Health clinics, Quanbeck oversees clinics in Hardin, Miles City, Glendive, Ashland, Lewistown, Harlem and Colstrip. She travels to several of the clinics, offering medical support to those that lack physicians.

“Lewistown has three physicians, so my role there is more administrative support,” she explained.

Quanbeck said the blending of seven community health centers into one organization has allowed for some gains in economy of scale, so the clinics can offer better benefits to staff members and can share systems for electronic records management, IT and HR.

“We do recognize that the needs of patients in Lewistown are different from those in Hardin or Miles City,” she said, “and it’s ok to do things differently.”

Some concepts remain the same across all of the clinics, though. Federally qualified community health centers must meet certain federal guidelines, including having at least 51% of their board members be patients of the health center.

“We work on achieving whole person care, by offering medical, dental and mental health care, or substance abuse care. We pay attention to what the person needs that isn’t traditional health care, for example transportation to get to the pharmacy or maybe they lack the budget for the kind of food they should be eating. The team in Lewistown is doing a great job of caring for patients in a well-rounded manner,” Quanbeck said.

Quanbeck grew up in Missoula, attended medical school in North Dakota, completed a residency in Billings and enjoys being in rural medicine. Her husband is a rancher and paramedic and the couple has two boys, one in kindergarten and one in second grade.