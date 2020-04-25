Not the first time…

“Don’t forget that influenza is a treacherous and highly fatal disease. Confusion and conflicting newspaper accounts report increases and declines in the number of people afflicted with the flu. Wear a facemask while shopping in public. Don’t allow out-of-town people in your home under any circumstances.”

These were the recommendations in 1918 from Health Officers, Doctors A.W. Deal and C.C. Wallin of Lewistown.

Then and now: pandemic symptoms

In 1917, the U.S. Treasury Department-Public Health Service described symptoms of the Spanish influenza this way: “This disease begins like a cold. There are pains in the head, eyes, and limbs; a watery discharge from the nose, chilly sensations, sore throat, cough and extreme muscular protraction. The sputum is of a dirty yellowish color. There may be abdominal symptoms such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, and cramps. There is fever, which varies according to the intensity of the disease. There are many varieties of the disease and any organ of the body may be attacked. Pneumonia was a frequent complication.”

Of equal concern is the Center for Disease Control’s list of symptoms for COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.

Like the 1918 pandemic, COVID-19 is a concern for individuals with severe underlying medical conditions, who are at a higher risk for developing more serious complications.

Parallels between 1918 and 2020 guidelines striking

In 2020, CDC guidelines to avoid COVID-19 recommend hand washing, social distancing and sanitizing along with other safety standards. In an effort to contain the spread, on March 27 Montana Governor Steve Bullock issued a directive ordering residents to “stay at home” and closing businesses considered to be non-essential.

Similar recommendations were issued for Fergus County residents a century ago, when Doctors Deal and Wallin announced, via notices in local papers, there had been “[t]wenty-four new cases [of influenza] in Lewistown” over a two-day time period. Consequently, the two health officers ordered “picture shows” closed and no congregating or games in saloons or pool halls.

“People urged to shop in morning and avoid crowding in stores,” the order read. “All dancing in Fergus county absolutely prohibited.”

However, unlike today’s regulations, churches were allowed to hold morning services and Sunday schools, and public schools were not closed, at least not initially.

According to local historian Tom Wojtowick, who wrote about the 1918 pandemic in the 2018 and 2019 News-Argus Christmas editions, as cases of influenza rose and deaths mounted, stricter regulations were enforced, including, in December 2018, the wearing of masks and quarantining people in their homes.

“…the next day [Dec. 13, 1918] even more stringent rules were in place – no dancing, no special holiday gatherings, all stores were to be ventilated with front and back doors providing fresh air inside – even in December,” Wojtowick wrote.

A newspaper ad from 1918 gave readers advice on how to check the spread of the “Spanish” influenza. Suggestions include covering coughs and sneezes with a handkerchief, avoiding sick people, using a handkerchief to shield oneself from other people coughing and sneezing, staying home when sick, and avoiding crowds.

“Report to the bureau of health any violations of the simple rules and regulations laid down for stamping out of the plague,” the ad read.

What the Spanish Flu can teach us

It’s been over 100 years since the Spanish Flu was the nemesis of the country and local residents. Wojtowick sees some similarities in staving off the onslaught of the virulent virus and a little possible foreshadowing.

Wojtowick said, “The City Commissioners and County Doctor reinforced the distancing by ordering fraternal organizations not to meet, closing schools and churches, and strongly suggesting avoiding picnics, family gatherings and saloons.”

“So that history does not, in fact, repeat itself, we should learn from the Spanish flu, which came in three waves: the fall of 1918, the spring of 1919 and the spring of 1920,” Wojtowick added.