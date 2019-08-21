Nursing program accepting applicants for 2020

Central Montana Education Center is officially open to host higher educational opportunities again, including those already established, such as the University of Providence’s accelerated Bachelor of Science and Nursing program.

This fast-paced, year-long intensive program began in January and will see its first graduates in December.

“This is a huge accomplishment for the 18 students currently enrolled,” said Shelly Granger, Providence campus coordinator and full-time faculty member. “Every eight weeks the students take nine credits for a total of 56 credits in 11 months.”

The first year of the class has gone well, Granger said, and she is looking forward to continuing to host this one-of-a-kind class here in Central Montana, which can make a lasting impact on the community.

“The goal of this program is to provide Lewistown with nurses, because we really have a nursing shortage,” said Granger. “We hope to have local people enroll in this program, as well as people who have been here a little while and want to stay here.”

Of the 18 currently taking the nursing program, 10 are from the area and eight are from elsewhere, including California, Oregon, Washington and around the state.

Granger said the students involved have done a good job immersing themselves in the community, although she admits it can be challenging for them, as getting a BSN in less than a year leaves time for little else.

“We are asking students to not work while enrolled in this program,” Granger said. “It would be very difficult to work and take the course.”

Deadline approaching

In January of 2020, a new class will begin. That class is currently seeking applicants.

Those wanting to take the course are required to reside in Lewistown for a year, as they need to be present for the clinical element. Lectures and course work are available online.

Those interested in the program must have already completed anatomy and physiology with labs, microbiology, statistics and nutrition.

CMEC Director Diane Oldenburg said she’s impressed with this course and believes it is a great opportunity for self-driven individuals interested in a nursing career.

“What impresses me is that this is a holistic approach to nursing,” said Oldenburg. “When you graduate from this program, you’re a leader in your field of nursing. They teach you how to work with the whole family. It’s not just the patient.”

“The course focuses a lot on patient-centered care,” added Granger. “It also focuses on leadership and management.”

As far as Granger is concerned, the more knowledge the students can gain, the better.

“Studies show ‘the higher the education the nurse has, the better their patient outcomes,’” she said.

This class includes top-of-the-line technology and “innovative models of teaching.” Granger said one of the greatest benefits of the class is the access students have had to the Central Montana Medical Center, the Central Montana Community Health Center, the Montana Mental Health Nursing Care Center and other medical facilities in the area.

“[CMMC] has really given the students great clinical opportunities,” said Granger. “There is really nothing that the students don’t get to be involved with here if it’s happening at our hospital.”

CMEC also has excellent opportunities for the students, including full-use nursing labs and five simulated hospital rooms.

“It’s really a great facility,” said Oldenburg.

Applications for the accelerated course are due by Sept. 15. The program begins Jan. 8, 2020.

For more information, go to www.uprovidence.edu.