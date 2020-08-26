The only trouble with kittens is eventually they become lots of cats

It’s a numbers game that no one wants to play.

“People do not realize one cat can have up to three litters of kittens a year. With three to six kittens per litter it becomes a huge problem,” said Saving Animals From Euthanasia Director Peggy Butler.

Forsyth veterinarian Heather Grimm, and two vet tech assistants, neutered and vaccinated 58 cats during S.A.F.E’s fourth Spay and Neuter Clinic on Saturday, Aug. 15.

Butler said that over the course of the S.A.F.E. spay and neuter clinics, queens (unspayed females) were prevented from potentially giving birth to 385 litters.

Butler said, “These kittens freeze or they starve and why not prevent that from happening in the first place?”

Butler explained the “number one” reason people don’t bring cats for spaying or neutering is the cost.

“That is why we are trying to put on low income low cost spay and neuter clinics for the people who cannot afford the cost,” said Butler.

She added, “We’re opening it up to everybody, from people just bringing in dumped stray cats to feral cats. We don’t make people to fill out a finance report; we trust them. SAFE has had very generous donations from the community as well as support from the County Commissioners. The average cost to put on the clinic is $3,800 for one day.”

Capturing a cat with a live trap

When trapping either a neighborhood stray or a feral cat Butler recommends the use of a live trap.

“Usually a can of wet cat food will lure in just about any cat. To calm any trapped cat, cover the trap with a cloth and that will usually calm them right down. We do have a few live traps that we will loan out to people; also a lot of people in the country have them,” she said.

According to Butler, the main reason for bringing in cats to the clinic is so they are not reproducing. Vaccinations also prevent the transmission of diseases including, rabies and decrease the fighting amongst toms (male cats).

The next S.A.F.E. clinic is scheduled for Dec. 12 weather permitting. For more information on S.A.F.E. spay and neuter clinics call Butler at 366-5905.