Marla Villaruel (Emily Webb), left, visits with Steve Waters (Mr. Webb) in Act Two of Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town.” Mr. Webb encourages Emily on her wedding day, sharing a tender moment and letting her know it’s all right. There was a large turnout for the performance, presented by the Judith Mountain Players. All cast members were Fergus High School students, many of whom played multiple roles. JMP Chairman Clay Dunlap said he was very pleased with the production and proud of the students, who devoted several weekends to long rehearsals and learned a lot of lines in a short period of time. Play director Hillary Sea Bard couldn’t attend, so assistant director Elisabeth Martell ran the show. Martell was presented with flowers by the cast after the show, as those in attendance delivered a standing ovation.

Photo by Charlie Denison