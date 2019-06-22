Outdoorsman expresses concern for floaters on Spring Creek

Mike Lesnik takes a walk downstream of the water treatment plant, surveying Spring Creek.

He doesn’t like what he sees.

There is a tree down near the old Bank of the Rockies property that especially concerns him.

“People have to be careful,” Lesnik said. “A sweeper tree can knock you off your boat. You can duck down and avoid it if you’re floating…as long as you’re paying attention.”

Lesnik said he’d like to see the area trimmed.

“We need to increase the visibility, and I think some annual trimming would do the trick,” he said. “In the meantime, I want people to be very aware. I’d like to see a warning sign that says something to the effect of ‘uncontrollable craft, take out now.’”

An avid kayaker and boater, Lesnik spends much time on the water in and around Lewistown, be it Spring Creek or the Missouri River. Lately he’s been spending time on the water near the water treatment plant and the newly installed Machler 85-foot bridge. He believes some work should be done on the trail to help prevent accidents, especially when it comes to those who like to float.

“I know a lot of young kids and young adults tube upstream of town, and I think they will start discovering this area,” said Lesnik. “As I understand, you can get knocked off your tube by willows overhanging and some of the corners are kind of tight, and this area also has some danger zones.”

Lesnik said he’s already seen a few young adults float this section, so he wants to make sure the word is out that there are some safety issues, particularly when it comes to the strainer tree near the bridge.

“You can get around the first part, but if you get snagged on the strainer tree, you could be in trouble,” Lesnik said. “A strainer tree has underwater limbs and debris that can knock you out of the boat, for sure. There is a good chance you can get hung up.”

There is plenty of room to maneuver in a tube, Lesnik added, but to protect people floating near the water treatment plant, the debris “needs to be cleaned up,” he said.

According to Parks and Recreation Director Jim Daniels, these safety concerns for floating Spring Creek are nothing new.

“You run into branches and trees along the way,” he said. “It’s part of the adventure.”

Nevertheless, Daniels added, it’s important for people to stay attentive, no matter where on Spring Creek a person is floating, boating or kayaking.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks Fisheries Biologist Clint Smith added that people “recreate at their own risk,” and, according to Smith, this spot is not a “great place to float.”

“Any floater should scout the area ahead of time, and if it’s not safe, don’t do it,” he said.

On the other hand, as a result of the nutrient input, Smith said the water treatment area is an excellent spot for fishing.

“It’s hard to fish because of the overhanging vegetation, but it’s productive,” he said. “It’s a great fishing and nursing habitat.”