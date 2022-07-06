Passing the gavel

Heather Perry was sworn in as judge for the Tenth Judicial District Court Tuesday morning in a brief ceremony in the courtroom at the Fergus County Courthouse in Lewistown.

Perry, the former Judith Basin County Attorney, raised her right hand and received the oath of office from her predecessor, Judge Jon Oldenburg, who offered a few brief remarks before swearing in Perry.

“Heather is the first female judge in county history and if you ask me, it’s about time,” Oldenburg said.

In addition to the group of a half dozen who gathered in the courtroom to witness her swearing in, the ceremony was also livestreamed for an audience in Stanford.

After taking the oath of office, Perry took a moment to praise her predecessor.

“I would like to say thank you to Judge Oldenburg. I’m sorry to see him go,” Perry said. “There’s a reason no one would run against him.”

“The reason is no one else wanted the job,” Oldenburg joked.

Undeterred, Perry continued, “In my interview with the governor, I told the governor he needed to understand even the defendants liked him, even after he sentenced them.”

Following the ceremony, Perry began the process of onboarding with the state, a process she said would take four days.