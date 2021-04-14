Around the nation, Montana and in Lewistown, bright blue pinwheels can be spotted in an effort to raise awareness on the prevention of child abuse. In 2008 the Pinwheels for Prevention campaign was initiated to raise awareness on the impact child abuse has on communities. The pinwheels represent a lighthearted vision for a nation where child abuse and neglect are no longer creating startling statistics.

One statistic reported by childhelp.org said, “The United States has one of the worst records among industrialized nations – losing on average between four and seven children every day to child abuse and neglect.”

On Saturday, April 24 beginning at 11 a.m. St. James Episcopal Church will be sponsoring a walk for Child Abuse Prevention Awareness. The walk begins at the Creekside Marketplace and Pavilion and continues to the stockyards and back on a path lined with informational posters along the route.

Walk organizer Dean Martin said, “The walk is to bring attention to child abuse prevention. We will have signage on the way out and back with statistics on child abuse, information for adults who suffered childhood abuse, and important risk factors associated with childhood neglect and abuse.”

He added, “We selected this path for insurance purposes because ‘road guarders’ are not required and we don’t want to damage the existing trail system and because the path between the Pavilion and the stockyards is evenly graveled with no mud.”

Martin hopes this walk will become an annual event where participation and awareness increase each year.

Martin said, “There is no charge for the walk, but donations are always welcome. We will use any money donated for programs for victims of child abuse and for programs to work on child abuse prevention.”

Blue pinwheels will be provided to walkers, along with a “swag bag” to the first 50 participants to commemorate the walk.

Martin will be distributing posters throughout the Lewistown School District and at the Lewistown Boys and Girls Club in a further effort to raise awareness on a proactive approach towards prevention.

Martin said, “Children are important to me. I love children and I think all the statistics show that how children are treated in their early development says so much about their behavior as adults.”

Abuse can begin as early as in the womb and can last a lifetime. To report suspected child abuse (verbal, physical, sexual or through neglect) call the Child Abuse Prevention Hotline at 866-820-5437.