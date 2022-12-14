Police, fire closer to $1.3 million equipment upgrade

Much-needed updates to the City’s police and fire communication equipment are nearing reality after city commissioners voted to accept vendor proposals totaling $1,343,791.70 for several projects during a regular commission meeting December 5.

Lewistown fire and police departments have struggled with their current radios over the past year. The radios will often stop working, leaving officers unable to communicate to dispatch or other personnel in emergency situations.

“The radios we use are 23 years old and are at the end of their life span. The bottom line is, whether a radio doesn’t work one time or 100 times, doesn’t matter. This is critical equipment and we will never know in advance if it will fail at the worst possible time,” Chief of Police Justin Jenness told the News-Argus in March.

Jenness said the police department needs 19 handhelds, along with seven radios for vehicles, while fire needs about double that number. Over the past few months, the departments have been testing out two brands of radios.

The City received two bids for the upgrade – Kenwood and Motorola. While LPD preferred Motorola and LFR preferred Kenwood, since the project was bid as one package, commissioners ultimately decided to approve hiring Dunne Communications to install Kenwood radios due to the lower cost. Dunne’s bid of $274,489.38 came in lower than Motorola’s at $599,162.

Jenness said his department’s choice ultimately came down to user preference and the fact that the state uses Motorola radios, which would possibly make future upgrades or repairs easier.

“It would be peace of mind being on the same system the state is on and an assurance going forward,” said Jenness, who added his department could adapt to the Kenwood system as well.

800 MHz system

While new radios are implemented, the system that they operate on will also need an upgrade. The state operates on a trunked 800 megahertz system, which allows interconnectivity in communication across agencies. When installed, local responders are able to talk with other agencies operating on the same system. This update will also eliminate dead spots in communication, such as in basements or certain buildings in town, a problem fire and police currently face with the old radio system.

“This summer from early June to late August, the Lewistown Fire Department and the Lewistown Police Department were able to test the statewide trunked 800 MHz system,” said Fire Chief Joe Ward. “During that time, the Kenwood mobiles and portables worked flawlessly.”

The cost of the upgrade is $736,745, with Motorola as the sole vendor for this upgrade in Montana.

“The 800 MHz system allows us to talk anywhere in Lewistown,” Jenness told commissioners.

Dispatch to see upgrade

On top of the radios and 800 MHz system upgrade, Central Montana Dispatch Center’s recording equipment, which converts, records, and stores 911 calls, quit working in June. The center dispatches for agencies across Central Montana, including Lewistown police and fire, Fergus County Sheriff’s Office, Central Montana Medical Center, state and federal agencies, and Judith Basin and Petroleum counties.

Commissioners approved hiring Equature to complete the project, with a bid in the amount of $391,388.95 versus Motorola’s amount of $779,450.

This portion of the project will be partially funded by the City of Lewistown, along with several of the agencies the center dispatches for. Negotiations have resulted in Fergus County agreeing to contribute $50,000; Petroleum County, $36,000; and Judith Basin County, $36,000. Jenness said CMMC had not yet agreed to a proposed contribution of $36,000.

“Currently the ambulance is not charged for dispatching,” said Jenness, noting the center dispatched them about 1,300 times last year. “We are probably the only entity in the state that does not charge a private ambulance for dispatching.”

Concerning the proposed contribution, CMMC CEO Cody Langbehn said the non-profit does not receive funding similar to that of governmental agencies for emergency services.

“Central Montana Medical Center’s Emergency Medical Services department (Ambulance) is funded solely through its charges and must be subsidized by other hospital operations,” said Langbehn in a statement to the News-Argus. “Unlike the other responding governmental agencies that use the 911 system, there is no financial support from any state, federal or local taxes for the EMS agencies in Fergus County. CMMC, as a not-for-profit entity already contributes significant financial and human resources to respond to calls across three counties and by training and educating as many emergency first responders as possible throughout the tri-county area.”

The City will utilize an Intercap loan to fund the $1.3 million upgrades. This amount also includes $30,000 to cover infrastructure upgrades to the dispatch building. Including proposed outside contributions, the City’s projected total responsibility is $1,155,792.10. Lewistown Rural Fire will contribute $88,831.26 to the radio upgrade.

There is not a final completion date, although it is anticipated to take up to a year before everything is fully operational.