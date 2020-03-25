Prehistoric homework

Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Article Image Alt Text

Amanda Bateman lifts spirits by handing out homework to her first grade students in a T-Rex costume on Monday. Garfield Elementary parents and students got lots of laughs out of it. On Tuesday afternoon, Governor Bullock extended the public school closure through April 10.
Photo courtesy of Matt Lewis

