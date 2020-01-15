Public Works Director offers advice on preventing frozen water lines

In hopes to prevent another catastrophic winter of water line freezes, Public Works Director J.R. Killham wants to share some tips with the public on how to be more proactive when it comes to preventing a frozen water line.

“If you’ve had a freeze-up, it’s probably going to happen again, unless you take precautions,” Killham said.

And now is a good time to take those precautions.

“Any time it gets below 20 degrees there is potential of residential service line freezes,” Killham said.

In hopes to avoid such an inconvenience, Killham recommends people keep their water moving.

“You ought to turn on a faucet in your house with a steady stream about the width of a pencil to prevent the freezing,” Killham said. “We estimate that’s about 575-700 gallons of water a day in a 24-hour period. If you’ve got the right stream, it should fill a one-and-a half gallon jug in a little over 2 minutes.”

For those hesitant to run their water, there is another option.

“Get a thermometer, turn your cold water on, let it run over the thermometer for about five minutes,” Killham said. “Your water should be 45 degrees or above. If the water is 40 degrees or below, we suggest you start running your water because that means the frost is getting close to your line.”

This advice helps prevent the service line from freezing. As for keeping lines inside the house from freezing, Killham recommends people open up the cupboard doors for their kitchen sinks to get some warm air flow hitting the pipes. For those with pipes in the basement, he recommends keeping the basement 40 degrees or warmer.

Sometimes, Killham said, no matter how proactive you are, the pipes still freeze.

“If you suspect you have a frozen water pipe, you need to contact Public Works and we’ll walk through it with you,” he said. “We will give you a list of licensed plumbers in the area and the licensed plumber can come check it out. There could be lots of other problems, as well.”

According to Killham, Lewistown’s City Ordinance says the resident is responsible from the house to their respective curb stop.

“I think there is some confusion here,” Killham added. “Let’s say you buy a piece of property and you’re going to put a house on it. When we bring the water to your house, we are only going to bring it to the property line. That’s where we stop. Then the homeowner hires an excavation company or plumber to grab it off of our curb stop and take it to their house. A lot of homeowners are under the misconception that if the pipe is frozen outside it is the City’s responsibility, but we are not allowed to work on service lines. We can only work on main water lines.”

Killham said he wants to prevent frozen water pipes as much as possible. He doesn’t want to see anything like what happened last year.

“Last year we had 62 water freeze-ups,” he said. “It was the perfect storm. We didn’t have a lot of snow cover and the temperature just dropped to 20 below zero. There was frost 4-5 feet in the ground last year, which is just unheard of. The standard water main is six feet or below, so, as you can imagine, we were having a lot of disturbances. There were all kinds of issues.”

As the temperature continues to drop, Killham can’t help but get concerned. He is sending out letters this week to the homes that had freeze-ups last winter.

“I think if you’re going to freeze up this year you probably froze up last year,” he said. “If your line has frozen before, it’s susceptible to freeze again.”

There are no guarantees, but Killham reiterates prevention is the best measure.

“Keep your water running,” he said.

For more information, call Public Works at 535-1770.