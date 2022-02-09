Pursuing a passion for law enforcement

Since election filing opened Jan. 14, two candidates have filed for the Fergus County Sheriff/Coroner position, including current Fergus County Finance Director Neal Tucek and current Fergus County Undersheriff Tracy Lewellen.

Sitting Fergus County Sheriff Rick Vaughn has announced he will retire from sheriff and is running for the Fergus County Commission District 2 seat.

The sheriff/coroner position is a four-year term that will run through 2026.

Tucek looks to lead new department

While this is Neal Tucek’s first experience running for office, it’s not his first experience with the department he hopes to lead. Tucek has been a Sheriff Reserve Deputy since 2012. He is also Fergus County’s finance director.

“Being in law enforcement is a childhood dream of mine,” Tucek said, explaining what led him to throw his hat in the ring for this election. “I joined the reserve program because it gave me a way to help on a volunteer basis. I’ve been involved with routine patrols and assisted the deputies, and it just ignited my passion for it. Over the past year I’ve had a lot of long conversations with my family, and they are very supportive, so I’m going for it.”

Tucek said he feels his background brings some essential skills to the job of heading up one of Fergus County’s largest departments.

“Next to the general fund, public safety is the biggest budget we have from levy funds, as it includes not just the sheriff’s department but also the jail,” Tucek said. “I know I offer a unique set of skills, with my background in accounting, finance and economics. I feel there are always efficiencies that can be applied to get the most out of a limited budget.”

Tucek said he believes part of being in leadership is to surround himself with the right people in the appropriate positions, building a leadership team that is as strong as possible. He also said it’s important that the sheriff be able to work well with other county officials and other branches of law enforcement.

“I’ve been in the courthouse for six years, and it’s helped me understand the political aspect of the job of sheriff,” Tucek said. “As finance director, and formerly as human resource director, I spent a lot of time communicating with the commissioners, the court, the county attorney’s office. I work well with everyone.”

From that perspective, Tucek said he would set out to create strong bonds with other law enforcement as well.

“The Lewistown Police Department is there to serve the city residents, and the sheriff’s department is there to serve the county residents, but in the end, we all have the same goal: to serve the people. I look forward to working closely with the City and other law enforcement agencies.”

Tucek said that same approach works when dealing with the entities that rent beds in the Fergus County Detention Center.

“Whether it is the state DOC, Nexus, or nearby counties such as Judith Basin or Petroleum, that system of renting out beds helps with our budget and is something we should continue.”

In past sheriff’s races, the proposal to combine the sheriff’s dispatch center with the City’s was hotly contested. However, Tucek said, the Central Montana Dispatch has been working well and he would continue to support it.

What could use some work, Tucek said, is communicating with the public.

“I want to expand on the public relationship. I’d like to see the Sheriff’s Office sending out more press releases and doing more public relations, because the public has a strong interest in law enforcement and it’s important to let them know what’s going on,” Tucek said.

Overall, Tucek said, it’s important that all relationships are built on respect.

“We need to have an understanding for the people who are picked up or in the jail. Of course we follow the letter of the law, but we need that respect for all those we work with,” Tucek said. “I bring a willingness to listen, and I’m open to communicating. If you have ideas, let me know. For example, in animal control. I’d like that to be a cooperative effort amongst a lot of entities, like the City and SAFE and others. Let’s explore ideas and see what happens.”

Tucek said he extends the idea of mutual respect and support to those in the sheriff’s department, whether it is clerks, officers or detention personnel.

“I’m a big advocate for training, I think training is huge. If elected, I would get as much training as possible so I could better assist our deputies and detention officers. I’d also be open to them getting training they feel they need.”

One point Tucek said will have to wait until after the election is the naming of the undersheriff.

“I won’t name an undersheriff until I am elected,” he said. “Contested sheriff’s races can cause a lot of division. I’d ask for letters of interest from those who are interested afterwards.”

Currently there is one other candidate for the position of Fergus County Sheriff, Undersheriff Tracy Lewellen, but the filing period doesn’t close for another month. Tucek said he is feeling confident in what he brings to the position of sheriff, but is looking forward to a good, positive campaign.

“I’d rather lose with integrity than win with venom,” he said.

Tucek was born in Lewistown and attended Denton High School. He received his undergraduate degree at Carroll College and his graduate degree at the University of Phoenix. He is married with three children.