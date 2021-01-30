Quilters Community thrives during pandemic

During the pandemic one community in Central Montana has thrived through the fellowship of common interests and goals.

According to Lewistown’s Sew Pieceful owner Tammy Eckhardt, “The quilting community is thriving because people are stuck at home and are looking to keep their minds and hands busy. We are selling more sewing machines and receiving more requests for classes.”

While quilters may work in isolation with their fabric, thread, and sewing machine, it’s the camaraderie that stitches these craftspeople and artists together into a community. Steeped in history, the craft of quilting traditionally brought together both men and women to share information, techniques and to bridge the isolation during the western expansion on the prairie. For quilters, it’s more than creating a fabric masterpiece, it’s also the support provided to one another and sharing with their neighbors.

“We all help one another. We were all there and couldn’t do it without support of the quilting community. Support is found in taking classes or attending retreats for nuances and techniques that improve your skill level,” said Eckhardt.

She added, “Quilting classes are smaller than before the pandemic, but they are also more intimate.”

Gail Kurns is appreciative of the ability to still get together during the pandemic. Kurns, a quilter for 10 years, has two mentors that challenge her. They are also good at showing her how to achieve a goal and how not to be “so particular.”

Fellow quilter Jill Owens attributes her time with needle and thread and the company of fellow quilters as a lifeline to a healthy mindset.

“I was in Billings recently for six weeks of medical treatments. Without quilting I would’ve gone nuts,” said Owens.

Typical of quilters, she continues a centuries-old tradition of coming together and donating quilts to champion a cause. Owens was recently asked to make a quilt for Tough Enough to Wear Pink for a May auction. It’s not the first time her work went to a good cause.

“I think I’ve donated 10 quilts in the last year,” she said.

Ten years is a short time period when considering the vast variety of quilt patterns, styles and fabric choices available today.

“There are tons of different types of quilts,” said Eckhardt.

Kurns, who is nostalgic prefers to “ . . . draw more from traditional patterns. I like that type of quilting that started with the grandmas using just what they had available and making quilts to be used.”

Owens expands beyond a quilted bed covering to create quilted potholders, mug rugs, rope baskets and bags.

Eckhardt transferred her love of sewing clothes and home décor to quilting and creating a business based on material, creativity and artistic experimentation.

“Quilters love to create using fabric and fibers to create not only quilts, but art pieces,” said Eckhardt.

Whether a novice or experienced quilter, there is room to grow in skill and in a community that offers assistance, guidance and friendship.