Raising crops, raising bees, raising sheep: 2019 Ag Tour covers the gamut

The Winifred Red Raider bus left First Bank promptly at 8:30 a.m. for the 33rd annual Chamber Ag Tour. Participants began the educational tour feasting on fist-sized caramel rolls and hot coffee, and concluded with a prime rib dinner.

First stop on the tour was the Central Ag Research Center just outside of Moccasin. The 34 tour participants traveled on a trolley to view workers in the field of foxtail millet and to listen to how to best manage resistant weeds through grazing, rotating crops and use of herbicides. Center Superintendent and researcher Pat Carr said, “Crop rotation is one of the most effective means for controlling weeds.”

After an informative presentation on crops best suited to Central Montana’s climate, how Montana leads the nation in the production of peas, lentils and chickpeas, and whether to till or no till, the tour left for Stanford and the Basin Seed company.

“We make it work for farmers,” said Jim Kulich, co-owner of Basin Seed, LLC. “We pride ourselves in our service.”

Service includes measuring moisture and protein levels of crops from corn to chickpeas. Kulich notes the importance of safety amongst his employees.

“Dust is the number one killer in this industry,” he added.

After lunch, participants loaded the bus for a sweet, sticky and potentially stinging tour of Wolf Creek Honey in Stanford.

“I’ve heard every ‘sweet’ joke there is,” said smiling owner Ron Spears.

The immaculately clean facility provides both honey and wax from European honeybees, and has apartments for workers above the production area.

“We hire people out of Stanford, but this is hard labor that deals with stinging insects,” Spears said.

To manage during peak production times, Spears provides Temporary Worker Visas for seven to 10 months of the year, bringing in labor from Mexico.

The tour then continued to a large sheep and cattle ranch outside of Judith Gap. Trudi Peterson, originally from Judith Gap, had experience on a farm, but when confronted with fields of leafy spurge, looked towards raising sheep to combat the weed.

“The sheep love it. They will come in and eat the weed without affecting the grass. After the field is cleared of the weed, the sheep are put in a different pasture and the cattle come in to eat the grass,” she explained.

When coyotes began affecting the lamb population, Peterson brought in a working dog to protect the sheep from the bold predators.

“The Akbash-Komodor,” she said, “protects the sheep, gets along with our house dogs and is not aggressive towards ranch visitors.”

The tour concluded with a no-host social hour and a prime rib dinner at the Eagles. For more photos from the tour see page 12.