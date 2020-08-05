Recycling options for the environmentally conscious

Lewistown is doing its part to recycle and preserve the environment.

Recycling plastics became a passion for Rosemary Kent eight years ago.

“It started in 2012. I came back from being overseas in Germany where recycling is mandatory and doing it became part of my lifestyle. In Lewistown, a monthly plastics drive began at the silos where John Payne let us use his space. We had over a hundred cars coming through. The plastics drive expanded as the community became more involved,” said Kent.

ROWL (Recycling Our Waste Lewistown) has since relocated to Lewis Lane, off the truck by-pass and has grown from a once-a-month drive-through drop off to a 24 hour, seven days a week drop-off site for a variety of plastics.

Kent said, “ROWL expanded as the community became more involved. We are run by volunteers. Last count there were 30 volunteers. Volunteers come and sort what the public brings in the clear plastic bags. We sort them and take out those items that are not recyclable. We bale them up, put them on a trailer, and when the trailer is full we take the plastics to Republic in Billings. We then use the money from selling plastics for transportation and other upkeep.”

ROWL accepts only clear #1 bottles and jars and #2 translucent milk jugs with lids removed. These containers are marked with a triangle and a number on the underside, however not all #1 or #2 plastics are accepted by ROWL for recycling. No solid or white colored plastic containers are accepted, or any with a plastic decorative sleeve surrounding the bottle.

Plastic containers known as clamshells, where produce and a variety of snacks are packaged for consumer convenience, also are not accepted by ROWL. Large bags for collecting and transporting plastics are available at the ROWL location.

Cans, metals and electronics

Recycling cans can be an easy endeavor. ROWL has a drop-off for aluminum cans, and as with the plastic they can be dropped off 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

Republic Services also collects cans and metals for recycling.

Char Wallace from Republic Services in Lewistown said, “We collect metal at our location in large orange bins that are easily visible from the entrance.”

Republic Services, located at 75 Corbley Road, also offers a variety of disposal options for electronics. Their website explains:

“It is important to dispose of electronics properly in order to protect your sensitive data from theft, and prevent hazardous materials like mercury and lead from polluting the environment.”

To assist in recycling electronic items Republic offers “The Box Mail-Back” as a quick and easy solution. Recyclers can use their prepaid, pre-addressed mail back boxes for consumer convenience.

For more information on mail-back boxes, visit their website at republicservices.com.

Car batteries

Local auto parts businesses O’Reilly Auto Parts and Car Quest collect spent batteries and may offer a monetary bonus in return.

On recycling batteries, Chris Feller from O’Reillys said, “Basically, it helps keep everything green. Recycling batteries keeps them out of landfills and keeps lead out of dirt and sulfuric acid out of the water.”

Both businesses offer a $10 gift card. Check each business for particulars on recycling and receiving a gift card.

Snowy Mountain Industries and Recycling Paper

Recycling paper and cardboard had been a quick drive up the hill to Snowy Mountain Industries, where workers sorted, packaged and baled the commodity into easily transportable bales. The ramifications of working in close quarters during the pandemic have temporarily suspended this service.

Shari Hagenbuch, area manager for SMI, is gearing up to restart the recycling program.

“We are seeking solutions to the recycling program costs to SMI,” said Hagenbuch. “It is important that we understand that having ‘recycling’ is not an entitlement. It is always changing and to keep it alive, we have to frequently adjust.”

Volunteering and donations

ROWL is seeking volunteers for four to five hours a month. SMI is seeking donations. It doesn’t take a lot to have an impact.

Kent said, “It is an awareness. Doing a little thing makes you aware of the bigger problem. When you are recycling a bottle, there is a conscious effort being made to improve our environment. We can’t forget the condition of our planet is in dire need.”

“We are always accepting donations to help our non-profit thrive. With your donations we can further our programs for the individuals we serve,” said Hagenbuch.

If a butterfly flapping its wings on one side of the planet can create a typhoon on another hemisphere, recycling, volunteering and donating can also have an impact.