Remembering the 'brave generation'

This year, 2018, the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI, has been a year of reflection for Douglas Baker, whose father fought in the “Great War.”

“My dad, Harry, was born here and lived on a ranch near Cottonwood Creek,” Baker said. “He was drafted in 1917, when he was 21, and what he went through profoundly changed him.”

Harry, who returned from the war and took up a career as a barber here in Lewistown, fought in several of the major offensives of WWI. Not only did he fight, his bravery was recognized with a number of medals.

“My dad talked about the war very little,” Douglas said. “He lost a lot there, including his best friend, who was killed right beside him. The conditions were brutal, marching in the cold through deep mud and rain.

In some of the battles the troops were forced to run straight up over the enemy that was shooting at them because if they didn’t go, their own people would shoot them from behind. My dad was in the thick of it. I still have his gas mask, with gas stains on it. His company fought right up until the very last hour of the war.”

Harry, a private first class in Company D of the 59th Infantry Regiment, served as a liaison and scout for his company. His service earned him four bronze stars, a silver star and the French medal of service. Douglas keeps the list of major battles for which Harry was decorated: Vesle River Defensive, Aisne-Marne Offensive, St. Mihiel Offensive and the Meuse-Argonne Offensive. All took place in France during the summer and fall of 1918.

But battles and medals are only half of the story. What happened when Harry returned from the war is the other half.

“He was what they called shell shocked,” Douglas said. “He was in and out of hospitals all his life. He had nightmares about what he saw during the war. He wouldn’t talk about it much. During his lifetime there was a big reunion for those who served in WWI, but dad wouldn’t go. It was in Europe and he wouldn’t go back there.”

“It was his music that kept him sane,” Douglas said.

Harry played the violin, taught to him as a child by his father. After the war, when he wasn’t working at his barbershop, he was playing with his band at a local dance somewhere.

“His band was called Baker’s Band,” Douglas said. “I remember being taken to the dances where he was playing. This was in the 50s and there was a dance almost every weekend.”

Harry, Douglas said, was proud of his military service and kept his medals on display in his barbershop. He also continued to play the violin until arthritis made it impossible. Harry died in 1976.

Douglas, himself a veteran, having served as an infantry paratrooper, said his service gave him a much deeper understanding of what his father went through.

“I served in Vietnam, and there’s really no comparison,” Douglas said. “We were also marching through swamps and mud, but we had helicopters and medics. We could be medevac-ed out. We had penicillin. It just wasn’t the same as what they went through in WWI.”

Douglas, with his wife, Hazel, has travelled twice to Europe to view the battle sites and cemeteries from that war.

“We’ve learned a lot of history by going there. This war had a huge impact on the U.S. When you stand in the cemeteries, it’s shocking. You really see the magnitude of the losses – the gravestones go on and on, as far as you can see, grave touching grave.”

Douglas is quick to note he and his father are not the only two Bakers who served their country.

“Our family has had someone in every war since the Revolutionary War,” Douglas said.

He feels the study of military history is critical to understanding how countries are shaped.

“Young people, study your history,” he said. “Pershing warned after WWI that we needed to go back and finish in Germany, or else the U.S. would be back there in 20 years. He was right, almost to the day.”

As for his own service, and his travels to European WWI landmarks, Douglas said both have helped him to understand his father better.

“I’m hoping to go back there [Europe] for a third time,” he said. “I feel like this war [WWI] is being forgotten. That was really a brave generation and they deserve to be remembered.”