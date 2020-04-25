Reopening Central Montana

In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Governor Steve Bullock announced Montana will move into Phase 1 of a statewide reopening plan next week. However the governor made clear the responsibility for staying open rests with businesses and citizens.

“From the start I’ve been inspired by Montanans and how they stood together and followed the ‘stay at home’ directive,” Bullock said. “These actions allow us to begin a phased reopening. But I ask you to continue to go to great lengths so that once we begin to reopen, we can stay open.”

The governor said his focus was less on what will change under Phase 1 than on what will not change: handwashing, sanitizing, testing those who are symptomatic, quarantine for those exposed or who are ill, and using masks in public.

“All vulnerable Montanans should continue to stay home,” Bullock said.

He also encouraged employers to continue allowing workers to telecommute, to accommodate alternative shift schedules, to monitor the work force for symptoms and to minimize out-of-state and non-essential travel.

“Businesses need to develop policies for providing PPE [personal protective equipment], temperature checks and social distancing,” Bullock said.

Bullock issued a calendar for reopening by type of business:

• On Sunday churches can convene if they can meet strict physical distancing requirements.

• On Tuesday, April 28, retail stores can reopen, with physical distancing in place.

• On Monday, May 4 restaurants, coffee shops, breweries and bars can resume sit-down dining options, with no more than six people sitting together and no seating at the bar. Establishments must close nightly by 11:30 p.m.

• On Thursday, May 7 schools and pre-schools can reopen, although Bullock left the decision of whether or not to continue distance learning up to local school boards.

• Nursing homes and care facilities will remain closed to outside visitors and maintain strict disinfecting protocols.

• The 14-day quarantine remains in place for those coming into Montana.

“We will be monitoring the number of COVID-19 cases closely to see how this first phase works for Montanans, before going to the second or third phases,” Bullock said. “We are not out of the woods yet. I ask Montanans to continue looking out for their fellow Montanans.”

Bullock called his plan “measured steps to get back to the new normal,” and said local health officials would provide more detailed plans for local businesses to follow as they reopen.

Local business owners eager to reopen

Kim Ferrell, owner of Harry’s Place, said she has read the guidelines and is able to meet the requirements to reopen on May 4.

“We’ll probably lose about six tables, and we can’t have the salad bar,” Ferrell said. “We’ll make disposable menus so people can keep them or throw them out after placing their order. Pretty soon we’ll be able to have our outside tables, too, as the weather warms up.”

Ferrell said she plans to use next week to get her business ready, which may be easier given the take-out service she has been running during the closure.

“It’s had an impact on us, especially at first,” Ferrell said. “At first we were only doing about a third of our normal business. Now we are up to about half of normal, with the takeout orders. It’s been growing. I will probably continue to do takeout.”

Ferrell said while she had to let some of her high school-age employees go, she tried hard to retain the rest.

“I tried to keep everyone who had house payments and such,” she said.

By contrast, Tony Brown, owner of Doc’s Sports Bar and Grill, closed his establishment entirely.

“I couldn’t make enough on takeout to make it work,” he said. “We had to lay everyone off, but they are back now.”

Brown brought his employees back to work last week, hoping they could open this Saturday. Now they must wait another eight days.

“We’re ready to go,” Brown said. “We have placed the tables at the right distance, and we’ve been cleaning and painting. We sent the grills out to be sandblasted. We’ve washed the equipment, scraped the floors down. The walls are all painted Glacier White now. It looks so bright, and it smells really fresh.”

Brown said Doc’s will reopen at 6 a.m. on May 4, which he refers to as Star Wars Day.

“We’ll have everything going,” he said, “everything we had before that you’ve missed eating. May the fourth be with you.”

Retail shop owners are also anxious to see customers again. Diane Gehlen, owner of The Connection, said she plans to open starting with limited hours, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“I am going to play it by ear,” Gehlen said. “I need to measure my store and make sure I can keep people far enough apart, and see how many people I can handle at one time.”

Jo McCauley, executive director of the Lewistown Area Chamber of Commerce, said her office is so small, she will need to restrict visitors.

“We’ll be open starting Monday, but we can only have people come in one at a time,” McCauley said. “I’m working with the Chamber Board to figure out what we need to do for the train. We cancelled the school and Mother’s Day trains. The rest of the season is ‘on,’ but we will need to make some big changes in the number of people that can ride. We need to examine that and make sure we can break even.”