Rhonda Long, Super-Superintendent, begins the new school year

“Never say never, because you never know where you’ll fall,” said Fergus County Superintendent of Schools Rhonda Long. “There was no way I thought I’d ever be administrator.” She’s been one for the past 13 years.

Long began her first elected term in January of 2007 after meeting with former County Superintendent Shirley Barrick. Barrick had gathered together the Colony teachers in search of her replacement. Long, a veteran teacher at King Colony School, had the knowledge of rural schools to equip her for the various duties in this elected position.

Now, after 13 years, Long describes the County Superintendent position as “always evolving.”

“It changes throughout the year. Right now it is getting ready to start school, finishing budgets and closing out reports for last year,” said Long. “Anything that a superintendent in an A or C class school does, I do. I work with Roy, Grass Range, Denton, Winifred and Moore schools.”

“Each of those schools is different, but since they have their own superintendents, mostly I serve as another set of eyes for them,” she added. “I look over their financial and accreditation reports before they send them to the Office of Public Instruction.”

Long’s duties also include homeschoolers and the surrounding Colony schools.

As a parent, Long understands just how fleeting childhood can be and what motivates parents to homeschool. She assists parents who wish to homeschool on options that ensure their children receive a quality education.

“It’s fun to talk to the parents. They all have their unique reasons. I like to support parents in their choice to homeschool. I give them the materials required to ensure their child gets an education equivalent to that of a public school, yet personalized,” Long said.

Long added, “We are lucky here to have a very active home school group. They do a lot of activities including physical education, music and art, along with socialization with peers. Homeschoolers work so well together. If there is a younger child who is struggling with math, the parents will pair them with possibly an older student for mentoring.”

Homeschooled students follow the requirements mandated to regular education students. Long ensures that parents maintain attendance and disease immunization records, that pupil instruction is equivalent to 1080 hours of education, the schooling environment is safe and secure, and an organized course of study is adhered to.

As a former Colony school teacher herself, Long is a wealth of information and support for the current Colony teachers.

“I help them navigate the OPI [Office of Public Instruction] Montana State Standards,” said Long. Colony teachers report on a weekly basis for the standards addressed in instruction in core areas [math, science, reading, writing, etc.].

“Montana doesn’t have ELL [English Language Learners] standards but does have ELA [English Language Arts] standards,” said Long, on one of the challenges faced by Colony teachers. Cultural events on the colonies can disrupt the regular course of educational instruction. Teachers, disruptions or not, work on bridging the language gap with their students and incorporate additional speaking, listening, and vocabulary building experiences to maintain and keep up with the year-to-year challenges of reporting progress on all standards. Standards include a monthly [and much enjoyed] trip to the Library and the Art Center for their students.

For Colony special education students, Long works closely with the Central Montana Learning Resource Cooperative.

“I help make sure the IEP [Individual Education Plan] meets the child’s needs and is being followed by the school to provide the services the child requires.”

The most challenging aspect of her position is the ever-evolving and changing law on expenditures reporting. Long describes the best part as being with the children.

“I love the kids. Whether it is going out and seeing them at the science or home school fairs, the best days are interacting with the students,” said Long.