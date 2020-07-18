Ring the bell, Lewistown schools resume in August

The Lewistown Public Schools Board of Trustees held their regular board meeting this past Monday to discuss and vote on numerous agenda items related to instruction during COVID-19.

Superintendent Thom Peck said, “We are looking at our kids coming back to school after being out of school for six months. We want students to know they are in a school district and community that deeply cares about them. That is going to be our priority. We are in training to best welcome students back to school, both socially and emotionally.”

A.M./P.M. versus A/B school schedule

Peck said, “The big emphasis is if we are under restrictions due to COVID-19. Our sincere plan is 100% capacity and instruction that is in person. The options of an a.m./p.m. schedule are meant to help us build a contingency plan if restrictions are implemented.”

To ensure students receive in-school instruction with safety in the forefront, a task force was recently formed that requested input from teachers, parents and students. The task force included representatives from every school department (foods, maintenance, technology, special education co-op, human resources), the Multi-Tiered System of Supports Coordinator and all of the principals. Two surveys were sent to parents, one to students and one to staff for consideration of either a.m./p.m. schedule or an A/B day schedule.

On the a.m./p.m. schedule, students would receive in-person instruction four days per week, while the A/B schedule would have offered only two days per week schedule. Friday would be designated as a day for students and teachers to either review instructional materials or plan on how best to engage students in on-line learning.

The School task force made the decision to adopt the a.m./p.m. schedule if state or local government mandates student capacity restrictions.

“Students will receive instruction four days a week as opposed to two days. We put a premium on the face-to-face student interactions with teachers. Teachers really wanted to make sure they had all their students in front of them,” said Peck.

He added, “Half of the students will attend school in the morning from 8:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. While the p.m. schedule is set from 12:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. There is an hour and a half for bus drivers to sanitize the buses between schedules.”

Superintendents Report to the Board – Prom scheduled for July

The Superintendent reported to the board on a number of items. One item was a prom for 2020 graduates.

“Having the prom in July is weird. It won’t be the same as in years past but the kids feel strongly enough to give it a try,” said Peck.

The Superintendent announced the date and proposed plans for a July prom to honor 2020 graduates. The Fergus High School Prom is scheduled for Sunday, July 26 with a grand march and coronation on the track, with a dance and after prom party in the gym.

Peck provided a staffing update on the need to recruit bus drivers, a maintenance worker, three food servers and one paraprofessional.

He added, “We are hoping we will be able to recruit bus drivers that will keep in mind they are the first and last school professional that students see when coming and going from school.”

The portable building will be located at Highland Park School and will become the school library.

Fall sports begin on August 13 with golf and the Lewistown Junior High Fall sports begin on August 17.

Other agenda items

The board voted unanimously on approved 2020-2021 student handbooks. A hard copy of the handbook will be available at the board meeting in September. The board approved an extension of the Moore bus route into the Lewistown school district. After discussion the board approved the second reading of board policy #3612P-Students use of district electronic network. Information highlighted on the policy refers to the addition of an age component to students beginning in 2nd grade being issued a school email under the monitoring of their parents and the district. The board approved the following substitute teachers for the 2020-2021 school year: Benjamin Saunders and Jaymee Phillips.

First day of school is August 26. The next regular board meeting will be on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 6 p.m. in the Lincoln building.