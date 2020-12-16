Ringing in the cheer

The bells continue to jingle as holiday shoppers pass by the annual Salvation Army local Red Kettle location. Bell ringers will be out until Dec. 21, at Albertson’s from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and at Town and Country Foods from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The coins and bills dropped into their red kettles go to help the local office of the Salvation Army.

“It’s not about how much you give. Every penny counts,” said Lacey Bray of the local office.

Bray works alongside Nancy Barber. The pair serve as co-chairmen for the local Salvation Army and the Salvation Army house located in Lewistown.

Bray said, “Yes, the Salvation Army helps those people coming into town who are in trouble, but we really help more local community people during emergencies.”

Both Bray and Barber volunteer their time to work with other agencies, such as HRDC, LOVE Inc. the Community Cupboard and SAVES, to ensure when the greatest needs are met during emergency situations.

Emergencies include personal emergencies, such as the need for gas money, paying for electricity, prescriptions, or a night’s lodging during inhospitable weather. In a situation that is not an emergency, both Bray and Barber refer those in need to various local agencies to assist during the rough patch.

“The biggest problem is with those suffering from addictions. It is extremely hard for them to help themselves. We can only do so much. We cannot continue to enable and we have to draw the line,” said Barber.

Bray added, “We always ask them ‘what is your plan for the next couple of days,’ as requests for assistance can be limited on a yearly basis.”

Sometimes providing help means working creatively.

For example, many of the local hotels are no longer providing accommodations for those without shelter for the night, due to past issues with destruction of property.

To resolve the need for emergency shelter, Bray came up with an ingenious solution in the form of a rental house she sanitizes, cleans and monitors when the local Super 8 is full.

Bray said, “We pay for it, just like a hotel room, except this is the whole house. We can also have food there, so they have something to eat. A pastor can meet with them without it being in a hotel room. Another bonus is the house will also take in the family pet for their stay.”

Barber added, “The homeowner, who donated the home pays for all utilities and taxes.”

Even in the most dire of emergencies, the Salvation Army will provide temporary assistance and work with clients on a plan to ensure they do not remain in a situation of homelessness, without power or food, or be subjected to domestic violence.

For both Barber and Bray their commitment to the Salvation Army and to serving the community is based on their conviction to “walking with Christ.”

Barber said, “I guess I have a heart for those that are less fortunate.”

Bray added, “We are the hands and feet of Jesus.”

Both Bray and Barber have helped with a wide range of emergency situations, including COVID-19 cases and domestic abuse situations. They will often receive a call from the police in the middle of the night. During the daytime hours, volunteers man the Salvation Army phonelines. Phone volunteers, assigned daytime working hours Monday through Friday, are needed Barber said. Interested volunteers can contact her at 366-0867.

For those wishing to contribute but who are minimizing social interactions during the pandemic, the Salvation Army accepts donations to P.O. Box 796 or via the First Bank Drive-through.