Russell Epperson: a community servant

Russell Epperson sits at Six18 coffeehouse on a Thursday morning, striking conversations with people as they pass in and out. He meets and greets his neighbors, smiling, listening and learning about their lives.

Originally from Medina, Tennessee, Epperson, his wife Allison, and their three children (Caden, Brinlee and Tessa) have found a home in Central Montana, a place Russell considers the most giving place he’s ever lived.

“That’s why I give back,” Epperson said. “I pour myself into this community because it is a great community, and I want to do my part.”

Epperson has lived in Lewistown now for almost eight years. He knew on that first visit, when he and Allison came to help out with the Church of Christ Vacation Bible School, that this was where they were meant to live.

“We visited, we fell in love with it, the Church of Christ minister was leaving and let us know that the position would be open, they offered me the position and I took it,” Epperson said.

As Church of Christ minister, Epperson said he believes generosity is “commanded,” and he lives his life accordingly.

“It’s a weird thing to command, but, as a spiritual person, and as a minister, I feel commanded to be a generous person,” Epperson said. “The second commandment is to love your neighbor as yourself and treat your neighbor the way you want to be treated. That’s my motivation, and I love doing it. Luckily, God’s commandment and my spirit go hand in hand.”

Epperson first started practicing his generosity in Lewistown at Six18 Coffeehouse (formerly Crabtree Coffee), where he regularly takes a seat, drinks some coffee and gets to know the people of Lewistown.

“I figured I’m not going to make a difference in this world unless I get out in the community,” Epperson said.

And get out in the community he has, be it for coffee or kindness. Through the years, Epperson has joined the Lewistown Fire Department, signed on as a volunteer with the Central Montana Community Cupboard, joined the Inspire Pregnancy board, worked with Your Neighbor Cares and assisted with the Human Resource Development Council’s Clearing House Connections program.

“The Clearing House Connections program revolves around helping some residents in emergency situations,” Epperson said. “It typically revolves around helping people pay rent. It’s mostly a last-ditch effort to help someone who has exhausted all their options.”

Epperson has found many ways to partake in the giving nature of Lewistown. One group he’s particularly enjoyed being a part of is the Pastor’s Fellowship.

“It’s interesting to work with a bunch of men and women who don’t agree on some things of doctrine but are centered on the unity of Jesus Christ,” Epperson said. “If you don’t have that unity of spirit you feel all the churches are working against each other. That’s not the case here.”

Epperson has also put together a soup kitchen in the Community Cupboard and the Fergus County Council on Aging.

“United Methodist Pastor Brent Wepprecht and I have a passion for helping people, and we love to see them fed,” Epperson said. “We saw a need in this community to feed people, so we started by making healthy, hearty soup at the Council on Aging. We work through the Cupboard to do it but the COA donates the time in their kitchen. Thanks to friends, family, congregation members and other volunteers, we’ve had no trouble coming up with funds and food. We usually make about 20 gallons of soup on a Friday night and then give it away on Saturday morning. We usually do this on the last weekend of each month.”

The soup kitchen has been a success, Epperson said.

“People are loving it,” he said. “We give soup away at the fire department, sheriff’s office, the police department and even people in the lobby of Eagles Manor. We try to get the soup to as many people as we can, especially the elderly. We even have some people pick up the soup for elderly family members who can use it.”

There are a lot of ways to give back to the community, Epperson said, be it through his ministry at the Church of Christ or through another outlet.

However, instead of shedding light on his own achievements, Epperson would rather highlight the many local nonprofits making a difference. Next year, he hopes to organize a nonprofit fair to accomplish this goal.

“I’d like to see nonprofits set up tables and tell the community what they do,” Epperson said. “I think people would be shocked to see how many nonprofits exist in Central Montana. It’s huge. There have to be around 50-60. I think a nonprofit fair like this could really open peoples’ eyes and help them find out how they can get more involved. I think it will also help people realize just how giving of a community we have. We are really blessed to be part of this area.”

Allison and his children feel the same way.

“Allison home schools and takes care of the home front,” Epperson said. “She’s also very involved with church. For the past seven years she’s taught a Bible school class there and she also helps manage Monday night’s women’s Bible study.”

The children are also enjoying the community and are taking after their father, cooking soup with him often.

“They come with me to the Cupboard and we package sugar and flour,” Epperson said. “They cut carrots and celery and help out when they can. They also go with me in town and take soup to people. I think it’s valuable for them to see a homeless person get served. It’s important for them to see it at a young age. I hope it inspires them to give as they grow.”