Same job, different courthouse

Fergus County’s new Clerk and Recorder is already feeling right at home with the job and the location. Janel Tucek, who officially starts her new position on Wednesday, Jan. 20, leaves her old job as the Petroleum County Clerk and Recorder. She will now commute from her home in Grass Range to Lewistown instead of Winnett.

“I just have to remember to turn left instead of right at the stop sign,” she said.

Fergus County began looking for a new Clerk and Recorder when Rana Wichman announced her retirement. Originally Wichman hoped to retire at the end of 2020; she stayed on to assist with training the new Clerk.

“I didn’t seek out this job [Fergus County Clerk and Recorder],” Tucek said, “but a little birdie told me to think about it.”

Tucek said being already familiar with the duties was a big help in her decision.

“I started with Petroleum County in 2017, and my deputy, Jess Hoge, started just a few months after me. Both of us were new to the positions; we had to teach ourselves,” Tucek said, adding “There are 56 counties in Montana, but there are 112 ways to do this job. I’m glad Rana will be there to show me the ropes. She’s been really kind through all of this.”

Tucek will serve as Deputy Clerk under Wichman for about nine days. Meanwhile, her former Deputy Clerk, Hoge, becomes the Petroleum County Clerk and Recorder.

Tucek said one of the most visible parts of the job of Clerk and Recorder is serving as Elections Administrator. While she is experienced with Petroleum County’s elections, moving to Fergus County changes the size of the job.

“I do enjoy elections, but I’m switching from just over 300 voters to more than 7,000, and from one precinct to 18,” Tucek said. “I know I will really rely on my election workers to help me learn the process in Fergus County.”

With school elections coming in early May, Tucek said she doesn’t have a lot of time to learn her way around.

“I will be thrown right into it,” she said.

Of course, it’s going to be much easier for Tucek than it would be for someone brand new to the area.

“I’ve lived in Fergus County all my life,” Tucek said. “I also worked as a dispatcher there for six years. That will help.”

Tucek said she will miss the people in Petroleum County, but also feels at home in Fergus County.

“I’m 50/50,” she said. “My mom was born and raised in Petroleum County and part of our ranch is there. My dad is from Fergus County. So I’m at home in both counties.”

Tucek said after attending college in Bozeman where she majored in animal science, she returned to the area to work on the family ranch. That’s how she met her husband, Charlie. The couple have a son, Layton, who is a junior at Grass Range High School.

When she takes over as Fergus County Clerk and Recorder, Tucek will fill the unexpired portion of Wichman’s term of office.

“I will have a couple of years to decide if I want to run for the office in 2022,” she said.