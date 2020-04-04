Sanitarian stresses safety, obedience to directives

Central Montana Health District Sanitarian Megan Spry said the question isn’t if confirmed cases of the coronavirus surface in Fergus County, but when.

“We need to be prepared,” she said.

Spry, who serves six counties – including neighboring Mussellshell (where there is a confirmed case) – said she believes Central Montana “has a good action plan.” However, everyone must do their part in hopes to save at-risk individuals.

“The situation is becoming a lot more real,” she said, regarding cases continuing to rise in the state. “We’re taking extra measures. For example, EMTs are responding to calls with the same caution as they would if they knew the individual was infected.”

Spry said all the districts she represents are being “as proactive as possible” and people are working together and communicating effectively.

“We have weekly meetings on how to prepare,” she said. “Some counties don’t have the same healthcare systems set up, but they can get help from the counties that do. We are on a pretty level playing field…it’s just a matter of when it’s going to hit the counties.”

In order to prevent the spread of the virus, Governor Steve Bullock has issued a “shelter in place” directive, where he insists people stay home. Businesses that don’t provide “essential services” are closed, including bars and restaurants. Groups of more than 10 are not authorized to meet.

As sanitarian for the Health District, a big part of Spry’s job is to enforce these guidelines.

“All we can do is request law enforcement citations,” Spry said. “There are consequences for those who don’t comply. These consist mostly of fines. The judge will decide how much they owe for their non-compliance.”

First-time offenders are issued citations on a case-by-case basis.

“Either people understand the order or they don’t,” she said, “and we can tell right away if it is a misunderstanding or not. If it is a misunderstanding we issue a warning, but if it’s an act that’s a blatant disregard of the order we’ll issue a citation.”

Spry said the coronavirus should not be taken lightly and she wants to do her part to make sure people are practicing social distancing and doing their best to prevent an outbreak.

“Some people don’t understand this is something that spreads from person to person rather easily,” she said. “Some people think if they don’t have symptoms they are fine. We want to encourage people to be smart and think of others.”

Some ways to best avoid potentially spreading the virus include showering and changing clothes when returning home from running errands, washing hands frequently, sanitizing and practicing social distancing.

“Stay home, stay active and stay away from people,” Spry said.

Spry said it’s uncertain how long these provisions will stay in place, and she understands this concerns many in the community, but she encourages people to be practical and not panic, especially those taking “unnecessary preventative measures.”

“Hoarding hand sanitizer and soap can leave vulnerable people at risk,” she said. “At a time like this people need to combine their resources and help the really vulnerable people. We need to work together as a team.”

Spry encourages people wanting more information to call the Health District at 535-3983.

“It’s our goal to keep the community aware on a public health level,” she said.

Sheriff’s Department assisting Health District

Fergus County Sheriff Rick Vaughn said he wants people to know his department is supporting the Central Montana Health District in their efforts to keep the community safe. This includes issuing citations to those who are not complying with Governor Bullock’s directives.

“We will do whatever we have to do to maintain civil control,” Vaughn said. “Everyone needs to follow civil control.”

Following these directives, Vaughn said, is in the public’s best interest.

“We want everyone to succeed and no one to fail,” he said. “I feel for those who are losing business, but if we follow these directives and are serious about them, maybe this will be over sooner rather than later.”

Vaughn said the Sheriff’s Department is here to help and encourages community members to call them at 535-3415.