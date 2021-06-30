Saving structures from wildfire

Ahead of an anticipated busy wildfire season, the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Northeastern Land Office is continuing a five-year-old fuel mitigation project in Valley County.

“Before we get busy suppressing fires, we have folks working on this project,” said Don Pyrah, area fire program manager for the Northeastern Land Office.

The project includes mechanical treatment of fuels in the three different home ignition zones, which consist of flammable vegetation within 100 feet of a home.

“The end goal is to improve the defensibility in those areas, and increase the chances of those structures surviving a wildfire event,” said Pyrah.

The Northeastern Land Office spans 15 counties from the Montana-Canada and Montana-North Dakota borders, including Fergus County. The office has been working with local fire agencies on the project in Valley County since 2016, and continued work the beginning of June this year.

“We’ve been involved in the project for about five years, doing bits and pieces as we can,” said Pyrah.

This past spring, the state awarded $250,000 for the project through a Montana Forest Action Plan Implementation Grant to increase the scale and complete the work.

Grants were distributed to implement on-the-ground forest management in areas identified in the Montana Forest Action Plan draft, released in September 2020. The plan is a product of the DNRC and the Montana Forest Action Advisory Council, which consists of forest management experts from across the state. The MFAP indentified priority areas to address forest health and wildfire risk, and recommended strategies to respond to conditions in those areas.

“There are multiple projects around the state, and we’re just one of them,” said Pyrah, “Ours is specific to removing hazardous fuels.”

Valley County

The work in Valley County is a cross-boundary forest management project, meaning other agencies are also working on fuel mitigation within the same area.

“We’re working side-by-side with federal agencies to reduce hazardous fuels,” said Pyrah. “We’ve kind of been working together.”

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are conducting mechanical treatments on lands within the Pines Recreation Area and the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge, near the Northeastern Land Office’s project on private property.

Though the work is voluntary, Pyrah said the vast majority of homes in that area chose to participate.

“This is around about 80 homes,” said Pyrah. “We will improve the survivability of all those properties.”

The Valley County project was undertaken for a number of reasons, including the potential effects of wildfire.

“Historically, we’ve recognized it’s a high fire-prone area, and the number of structures that would be lost in the event of a wildfire is high,” said Pyrah. “A catastrophic wildfire would have destroyed a significant amount of those homes.”

This particular project also received great local support.

“It was a grassroots type effort with the local departments,” said Pyrah. “The local [agencies] identified the need and got the citizens on board.”

Local departments are also conducting most of the fuel removal, with support from the DNRC when Pyrah’s crew is able. The work includes removing and chipping mostly small ponderosa pines and juniper trees and shrubs, largely by hand, which Pyrah noted is quite labor intensive.

“As we move away from the homes, the work will be done with a mastication head on a skid steer,” said Pyrah.

Future fuel mitigation

The work is scheduled for completion next summer, and Pyrah said the treatment could applied to other areas within the region.

“Hopefully we will be able to use that same type of work in the Lewistown area,” said Pyrah, indicating there are places in the Judith Mountains that could undergo a similar project.

“It just so happens we had the on-the-ground support in Valley County from that grassroots effort, so we started there,” he added.