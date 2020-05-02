School Board follows Governor’s guidelines for ‘safety first’

Based on the April 22 School Opening Guidelines from Governor Bullock, the Lewistown School Board of Trustees approved the following recommendations at Tuesday’s special board meeting. The Board voted to continue distance learning for all Lewistown schools, rather than attempt to reconvene classroom teaching.

Educational plan for rest of school year

According to a press release distributed by the school district following the meeting, for the safety and health of staff and students the district will continue with online learning and the distribution of learning packets for the remainder of this school year.

All formal instruction for grade promotional readiness or high school credit will be completed by May 15. New instructional material will not be presented after May 15, unless needed for course completion and promotional readiness.

The weeks following May 15 until the end of school on May 29 will be used to assist students who have not met the grade promotional readiness standards, and to ensure students have met graduation standards. Those students who wish to raise their grade may choose to continue to work on their progress. Students have the option to continue with online instruction or they may make appointments with their respective school to receive direct, face-to-face instruction, in order to meet all of the school reopening considerations based on state, CDC and Fergus County Health District social distancing requirements.

Students who are at high risk, or who have family members who are at high risk for being seriously affected by COVID-19, will not be penalized for failing to attend school and will continue to receive remote support.

Officials provide input regarding the decision

After surveying teachers, receiving input from the CMMC Interim CEO Dr. Laura Bennett, Fergus County DES, the Central Montana Health District, and nearly 100 online ZOOM participants, the motion to approve the educational plan for the remainder of this school year was an informed decision.

CMMC’s Dr. Bennett began the meeting by fielding questions from board members and others in attendance on best practices for stemming the spread of the virus.

She said, “I so appreciate the board is taking this (pandemic) so seriously and the impact that it is having on our community. The studies are showing that social distancing and washing hands are effective. We realize it is a big task for the school system, and we support the Governor’s guidelines because they been very effective. As for what happens in September, I can’t promise.”

Fergus County DES Coordinator Ben Phillips also fielded questions regarding social distancing, sanitation and transportation difficulties associated with school bus travel.

He said, “The end goal is keeping people safe. I want to recover as fast as possible, but this one [COVID-19] is different and the risk is still there. We have to look at keeping the majority of the public safe.”

Central Montana Health District Sanitarian Megan Spry added, “We are trying to get life back to normal. We want to assist the schools and are working with them to get graduation done and resume some activities, so that the school can comply with what the Governor says. It is the law and my job is to comply so we can ensure everyone’s safety.”

Superintendent Thom Peck addressed the board, saying, “We always strive to give kids every opportunity to be their best. Our plan tries to do this with the particularly tough situation.”

He added, “We will continue offsite instruction and distance learning through May 15. Then between May 15 and the end of the academic year on May 29, there will be no new instruction. We will deliver direct, in person instruction to those kids struggling to get Fergus High School credit, or who want to raise their grades, and to those kids who are struggling to meet grade promotion readiness.

“We believe we can meet all CDC or DPHHS requirements for social distancing and sanitation with this model,” Peck said.