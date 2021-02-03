School Counselors have more than super powers

During the first week of February, school counselors around the country are recognized for their immeasurable contributions to the schools and communities they serve. While teachers teach and children learn, school counselors are responsible for the social and emotional needs of K-12 children. An often-overlooked position, school counselors assist with life and school success by providing direction in navigating the sometimes “bullying” school waters, or assisting students with their future education and careers.

The “Counseling Squad” for the five Lewistown public schools includes Nycole LaRowe, Ashley Jenness, Teresa Majerus and Karen Durbin. Each of the four counselors is responsible for an average of 305 students, along with their teachers, and at times, their parents.

What’s your super power?

On the counseling office wall at the junior high is a sign that reads, “I’m a School Counselor . . . What’s your super power?” Working, at times, more than 12 hours a day through meetings, individual and group counseling sessions and available to teachers and parents, school counselors’ super powers include listening and on-the-spot compassion.

An average day for Durbin, who sees students in grades 10 through 12, begins at 7:30 a.m.

“I often work through lunch and stay past closing. I address the older students’ social and emotional needs, along with career planning and college readiness. Right now we are doing scholarship applications and anything else that pops up. ACT testing is coming up, and I administer that and assist the kids with what they need to do to prepare for that,” said Durbin.

Majerus, who splits her time between the junior high and high school, is the bridge between the two institutions, offering continuity and a familiar face as students navigate peer pressures and puberty from one location to the next.

She said, “I don’t sit down much. I meet with staff people, conduct group sessions and meet with students at both locations.”

School Counselor Jenness also divides her time and expertise between approximately 350 children, grades third through sixth.

“I run at least one group a day, and sometimes two. I probably see more individuals at Lewis and Clark because they come to see me. At Highland Park I see about five kids a day. I also do classroom lessons for grades four through six. It’s typically a broad lesson relating to social/emotional skills: bullying and friendship. Next month at Lewis and Clark we will be looking at career exploration,” said Jenness.

LaRowe’s responsibilities cover the youngest members of the school population, grades kindergarten through third. LaRowe can meet with three to seven individuals, along with two groups a day, while venturing into classrooms for two to five group lessons a day.

She said, “I usually gear groups towards the problems teachers are seeing in the classroom. We go for a monthly theme.”

Everyone needs help sometimes

A student may be experiencing abuse, peer pressure, grief or personal conflict. A parent may find it difficult to communicate with their child, a teacher might be alarmed that a typically easy-going student has begun to lash out. Whatever the scenario, the school counselor just may be the first step in resolving and addressing these issues.

Jenness continues to be surprised when she reaches out to parents, regardless if the call is just a friendly hello and introduction or one expressing concerns for their child.

“There is a stigma. Parents think it is not okay for their kids to have to see a counselor. After the phone call, it all ends well. Everyone needs help sometimes,” said Jenness.

Durbin said, “We bring parents in a lot, and I will make phone calls to parents if the kid is struggling. It’s amazing what you learn from parents.”

In times of crisis, school counselors will band together and step beyond the Lewistown borders.

“We are a squad that sometimes goes to an outlying school in a time of crisis,” said Majerus. “School counselors are the EMS for all types of short-term emergencies.”

School children deal not only with the anxieties of life, including COVID, test anxiety and how to make and keep friends, but also with life-altering events, such as domestic violence, abuse, loss or grief over a death or a failed marriage.

Majerus said, “We are short term and if we think people need further assistance we will refer them. There was the era of friendship and dating issues with our students. Now I feel there is a sector that are back into the drug issue, as a few students are experimenting and messing with drugs and alcohol.”

Durbin said, “Our kids have so much access to social media. They see drugs and they want to try it out.”

“We are expected to be miracle workers. I’m a school counselor, not a licensed clinical therapist. Counselors will make referrals to see a licensed therapist, ” said LaRowe.

A special thank you

Lewistown Superintendent of Schools Thom Peck had this to say during School Counselor Week:

“Our counselors are absolutely critical to our kids’ social and emotional health, so that each student can learn at their full potential and experience success in our schools, in college or Vo Tech, or in any career. This year, especially, our school counselors’ work has gone way beyond meaningful and has had an even bigger impact on our students and our staff. Last year, Teresa Majerus was recognized as the Montana School Counselor of the Year, and we are blessed to have Nycole LaRowe, Ashley Jenness and Karen Durbin. We celebrate our school counselors this week, but also every day, as each counselor impacts many students. Thank you.”