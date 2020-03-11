SCL Health Clinic open for business

The wait is over.

On Monday, March 2, SCL Health Medical Group opened their much-anticipated clinic here in Lewistown.

According to Tim Pellandini, SCL Executive Director of Primary Care, the small operation is off to a good start.

Located across the highway from Ace Hardware off East Main Street, the SCL Clinic provides 24/7 online scheduling, healthcare for all ages, annual wellness checks, sports physicals and more.

“We have a complete comprehensive list of specialists,” said Pellandini. “Ones that will come to Lewistown include cardiology, neurology, neurosurgery and sleep studies.”

The fully operational facility is also host to former Central Montana Medical Center MD Annette Comes.

Pellandini said her transition is going well.

“[Comes] expressed to me she is very pleased with how things are functioning,” he said. “She couldn’t have anticipated for things to go more smoothly. She is delighted.”

Much of this satisfaction is a result of patience and flexibility.

“We want to give Dr. Comes the ability to establish herself and her team,” Pellandini said. “We want to ensure we have a few months of operation under our belt before we change any visiting specialists’ schedules. We don’t want to have hiccups.”

As the staff gets situated, Pellandini said they are “working hard to maintain same-day access for Comes.”

Pellandini added that he’s thrilled with the caliber of the team SCL has assembled in Lewistown.

“I believe they represent our values as an organization very well and believe they will strive to offer excellent care to our community,” he said.

Things are coming together, Pellandini said, and the phones are ringing. This will only continue, as the new clinic hasn’t even installed signs yet. Much is still in the works, including an open house this spring and a nurse practitioner, who Pellandini said will join the team May 4. SCL Health Medical Group is a network of primary and specialty care clinics through St. Vincent Healthcare. St. Vincent has partnered with CMMC in the past and Pellandini said that relationship will continue.

The SCL clinic is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Patients can schedule a visit at sclhealth.org/Lewistown or by calling 535-7070.

“We are absolutely willing to continue to care for patients in the community, whether you are an infant, young child or elderly patient,” said Pellandini.