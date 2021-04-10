Selling Central Montana

The teacher shortages plague the nation, but the Lewistown Public School System has a proactive approach towards recruiting the best that the state and the nation have to offer. Due to retirement or resignation, 15 positions need to be filled. There will be competition to recruit the most qualified candidates, especially teachers with a Special Education endorsement.

The search for teachers for the 2021-2022 school year was generated when a retirement incentive was offered, according to Lewistown School Superintendent Thom Peck. Teachers within the district are offered the first opportunity to transfer to another grade, while experienced substitute teachers or paraprofessionals are also recruited, providing these educators with an opportunity to have their own classrooms and to earn their teacher certification credentials if necessary. This is the case for the substitute teachers who were hired to fill two of the 15 positions available.

After “in-house” resources are explored, district personnel attend educator fairs at Montana State University and advertise available teaching positions on the Montana Office of Public Instruction site and other educational recruitment websites. These postings list the teaching position, but also the many advantages for teachers to relocate to Central Montana.

Peck said, “When we post the position we are selling the town, the community and the way of life more than the actual position. Teachers are coming into a community where they are respected and supported, and into a district where teachers depend on each other. We received nine applicants for a fifth grade position. One applicant was from Arkansas, attracted by the town and the school district.”

Lewistown Educators Association Representative Luke Brandon said, “I would say our community of teachers is very supportive. We have an excellent mentoring program for new teachers and an excellent evaluation system in place to help teachers grow.”

Once the teacher candidate applications are reviewed, interviews are scheduled and a selection board comprised of the school principal and staff is assembled. A bank of 15 to 20 questions, with an objective score sheet, is prepared to not only question a teacher’s pedagogical knowledge and application, but if the candidate is a good fit for a farm and ranch community. The interview then closes with time provided for the candidates to ask questions.

Peck said, “Most importantly, a candidate must demonstrate a natural ability to successfully facilitate student learning. Successful teachers build trusting rapport, motivate, and inspire their students. Instruction is much more effective under these circumstances.”

In addition to a passion to instruct, a candidate needs to demonstrate knowledge of both content and curriculum accompanied by with references that can verify their training and skills.

Fergus High School Principal Tim Majerus said, “At the high school level teachers are required to have appropriate certifications for the content they are teaching in order for the school to meet accreditation standards and for the teacher to be considered highly qualified.”

Aside from the benefits of living and teaching in Central Montana are the benefits package and the local teacher’s union.

“Our biggest recruitment tool is our insurance package, which offers different plans and is extremely competitive with other districts,” said Peck.

Brandon said, “Lewistown schools are a great place for new teachers for many reasons. We have a very strong union membership that is consistently trying to make Lewistown even more attractive to young teachers and their families. This concept has been central to our negotiating philosophy, and will continue to be in the future. Aside from all that, Lewistown is a wonderful place to live, and has a level of community involvement in education that I have not seen before anywhere I have taught.”