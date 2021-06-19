Senator Daines gives tribute to Kathie Bailey’s life

Senator Steve Daines was in Lewistown Friday to recognize the late Kathie Bailey by presenting a tribute to Bailey he had read into the Congressional Record.

At a short ceremony at the Snowy Mountain Development Corp. office on Main Street, Daines read the entire statement he has asked to be incorporated in the Record.

“It’s my honor to be able to do this, to present the Congressional Record. This will be enshrined for eternity in the Record,” Daines told the small crowd, including Kathie’s husband Rod, assembled in the conference room.

“Kathie was an amazing woman…a caring wife, mother and grandmother. She was also active in public service,” Daines said, going on to detail Bailey’s service as the administrator of Colstrip and a Fergus County Commissioner for five years, among other positions she held.

The statement Daines read explained the formation of Snowy Mountain Development Corp., an economic development organization for which Bailey served as Executive Director.

“Her staff lovingly called her Barracuda Bailey and the Tasmanian Devil,” Daines said, explaining the passion that drove Bailey to build SMDC from a small, one-person organization to the multi-million dollar enterprise it is now.

Ending with what he said was the most important part of Bailey’s life, Daines said she was “shaped by God,” adding the community lost a most accomplished and beloved member when Bailey passed away on May 14.

“I am grateful this will be in the Congressional Record for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and all those who will be here in the future, to read,” he ended, handing a copy of the tribute bound in an embossed leather folder to Rod Bailey.

While in Lewistown, Daines also addressed the Veterans of Foreign Wars conference at the Yogo Inn. Earlier on Friday he visited with incident command at the Robertson Draw fire and spoke at the Montana Sheriff and Peace Officer Convention in Butte.