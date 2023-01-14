Shear Perfection

In preparation for lambing, nearly 1,000 ewes were freshly shorn at the Surprise Creek Colony last week, a two-day event. Wool was shorn from 800 pregnant ewes and 150 lambs/replacement ewes.

Each sheep provides about 10 pounds of wool, Sheep Boss Thomas Stahl said. That means the crew packed around 9,500 pounds of wool into several bales. Each bale of wool weighs around 450 pounds, so that makes over 20 bales of wool.

Sheep are shorn starting with the belly first. The belly wool is too dirty to get much money for, as is the topknot of hair on the sheep’s head, so this less desirable wool is separated. It is still bundled for market, but makes very little money compared to the good wool.

“It’s not worth talking about,” said Jake Hofer.

After removing the topknot and belly wool, sheep are shorn starting with the left hip and then side-by-side. Many of the gentlemen shearing last week began to help shearing when they were school children. For example, Sheep Boss Thomas Stahl has been shearing sheep for just over a decade, starting at age 15. He was handed the reins from former Sheep Boss Sam Stahl a couple years ago.