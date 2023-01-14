Shear Perfection
Freshly shorn sheep on the ranch at Surprise Creek Colony. Each year, members of the Surprise Creek Colony shear close to 1,000 sheep at the ranch nestled in the foothills of the Little Belt Mountains.
Photo by Melody Montgomery
To shear a sheep, first the belly wool and “top knot” on the head are shorn. This wool is not as desirable considering the ewes lay on their bellies. The less desirable wool is baled separately from the good wool. The ewes are quite docile during their annual trip to the “beauty parlor” making it easier on the fellows, although it is still back-aching labor.
Photo by Melody Montgomery
Wool piles up as sheep are sheared at Surprise Creek Colony.
Photo by Melody Montgomery
In preparation for lambing, nearly 1,000 ewes were freshly shorn at the Surprise Creek Colony last week, a two-day event. Wool was shorn from 800 pregnant ewes and 150 lambs/replacement ewes.
Each sheep provides about 10 pounds of wool, Sheep Boss Thomas Stahl said. That means the crew packed around 9,500 pounds of wool into several bales. Each bale of wool weighs around 450 pounds, so that makes over 20 bales of wool.
Sheep are shorn starting with the belly first. The belly wool is too dirty to get much money for, as is the topknot of hair on the sheep’s head, so this less desirable wool is separated. It is still bundled for market, but makes very little money compared to the good wool.
“It’s not worth talking about,” said Jake Hofer.
After removing the topknot and belly wool, sheep are shorn starting with the left hip and then side-by-side. Many of the gentlemen shearing last week began to help shearing when they were school children. For example, Sheep Boss Thomas Stahl has been shearing sheep for just over a decade, starting at age 15. He was handed the reins from former Sheep Boss Sam Stahl a couple years ago.
