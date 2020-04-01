SMDC opens new office on Main Street

Snowy Mountain Development Corporation is moving. This week the regional economic development entity began the shift to a new office on the ground floor of the Bank Electric Building, 507 West Main.

“It’s a good move for us,” said SMDC Interim Director Bob Giese. “We’re very excited about it. The best part is we will have a Main Street presence.”

Giese said the move also provides SMDC staff members with a little more room.

“We’ve gone through some remodeling, and will have more space than in our former location,” Giese said. “Everyone will have an office and we will have a conference room right in the middle that we can use for our board meetings or for public meetings. We’ll have our own entrance on Main Street, too.”

Giese credits Bank Electric building owner Darryl McKenzie with making the move workable.

“He did a lot to make the space fit us better. He’s been really good to work with,” Giese said.

Monday the SMDC staff started moving into the new location, with a goal of being settled in by April 3 or so. Unfortunately, the move will mean a short disruption in communication with the agency.

“We’ve been notifying people that we’ll be out of commission for a couple of days, until our phones and computers get hooked up in the new location,” Giese said. “We hope to be back online by Wednesday, April 1, if all goes well.”

The public can reach SMDC staff members through the standard phone and email information: phone 535-2591 or email to info@snowymountaindevelopment.com.