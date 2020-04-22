Special delivery

On Sunday afternoon, Brandon Morris got a text asking if he’d be interested in doing the honors of flying COVID-19 test samples from the Central Montana Medical Center to the state lab in Helena.

“They needed the samples by 11 a.m. Monday,” he said. “I had that day off, so I was able to do it.”

Morris, who works as a registered nurse at CMMC, has been flying for the past five years, and he loves every minute of it. Any time an opportunity arises, he doesn’t want to pass it up. The text went out to all local pilots who have volunteered to assist during the crisis, and it was no surprise Morris was the first to respond.

“As a pilot, I’m always looking for an excuse to fly,” he said, “and this was a good one.”

Morris said he’s grateful he had the opportunity to take the samples to Helena. It was an honor, he said, and a duty he took seriously. He arrived with plenty of time to spare.

“I left Lewistown at approximately 8:05 a.m. and got to Helena by 9:45 a.m.,” he said. “That’s one of the things I love about travel. I cut the trip to Helena in half.”

There is much Morris loves about flying.

“I guess you could say it’s my golf of sorts,” he said. “It’s my weekend hobby, and a wonderful one. I love the freedom involved with it.”

Morris said he’d always had a desire to fly. It’s always been a dream. At some point it was more on the backburner, but the ambition was reignited by a conversation he had with a friend.

“We both wanted to be pilots,” Morris said, “and we both made it happen. It just worked out.”

Now he’s using this ability to help the state get the information needed to keep Montanans safe, a role that exists thanks to ER doctor William Gallea, MD, of St. Peter’s Hospital in Helena.

As for transporting the samples for COVID-19 testing, Morris said he was as careful as possible and followed his orders diligently.

“I was told I needed to call the lab at CMMC. I talked with them, they asked me if I would be there to pick up the tests, and I said I would,” he said. “I do not know where the samples came from. The lab packaged them. There was nothing special required from me for packaging. There was no special handling required, either. I loaded them into the plane and handed them to Dr. Gallea when I arrived in Helena, and then I flew home.”

“Dr. Gallea’s the one who pioneered this idea for local pilots to help out,” said Morris. “A pilot himself, he brought this forward, and other pilots like myself, Pete Smith and others got involved.”

When a request comes in, Morris said he will respond if he has the chance, but as a nurse during a global pandemic, he knows he won’t always be available. That being the case, he said he feels fortunate to know there are many other local pilots from the MPA Central Hangar eager for the opportunity.

“Aviation is an unbelievably supportive community,” Morris said. “The group is always willing to help each other out.”